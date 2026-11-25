The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) plans to recruit an additional 24,000 teachers in the 2027/2028 financial year as part of efforts to address the country’s persistent teacher shortage.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Cheptumo Ayabei announced the plan when he appeared before the National Assembly Education Committee during consideration of the FY 2026/2027 Budget Policy Statement.

Ayabei told the committee, chaired by Julius Melly, that recruiting more teachers is among the Commission’s key performance targets for the 2027/2028 financial year.

He said TSC had recruited more than 100,000 teachers over the past three financial years as part of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which targets a reduction of 116,000 teachers in the national shortage.

The Commission plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the 2026/2027 financial year to help meet the target.

It also intends to convert 24,000 teacher interns to permanent and pensionable terms in the 2027/2028 financial year.

“The Commission plans to recruit a further 20,000 teachers in FY 2026/2027 to achieve the BETA target of 116,000. Further, TSC shall convert 24,000 teacher interns to permanent and pensionable terms in FY 2027/28 as a strategy to continuously address the existing teacher shortage,” Ayabei said.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has proposed a resource requirement of Sh84.129 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year against an allocation ceiling of Sh64.767 billion.

Appearing before the committee, Principal Secretary Esther Muoria said the department faced a funding gap of Sh19.425 billion.

She said the underfunded priorities include scholarships, grants and the construction of TVET institutions.

Muoria said the department remained committed to developing middle-level skilled manpower to support Kenya’s socio-economic development and strengthen the country’s participation in the global economy.

She added that TVET programmes were aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, attracting investment and improving productivity, competitiveness and national prosperity.

“We have presented a total resource requirement of Sh84.129 billion for FY 2027/28, against a ceiling of Sh64.767 billion, leaving a deficit of Sh19.425 billion. The underfunded priorities include scholarships, grants, and construction of TVET institutions,” Muoria told the committee.

The State Department for Basic Education, led by Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, has proposed a budget of Sh140.176 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year.

The proposed allocation represents an increase from the Sh136.555 billion approved for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The budget comprises Sh121.932 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh18.244 billion for development expenditure.

However, the department has identified funding gaps in key education programmes, including Free Primary Education and Junior School capitation.

Free Primary Education has been allocated Sh7.008 billion against a requirement of Sh9.970 billion, leaving a funding shortfall of Sh2.961 billion.

According to Ololtuaa, the allocation is intended to support capitation for 6,390,414 learners at a rate of Sh1,420 per learner.

The proposed funding includes Sh9.074 billion for regular learners, Sh350.39 million for top-ups for learners with special needs in integrated schools and Sh545.15 million for top-ups for learners with special needs in boarding institutions.

The department has also proposed Sh30.719 billion for Junior School capitation against a requirement of Sh54.233 billion, leaving a funding gap of Sh23.515 billion.

Ololtuaa said the requirement was based on regular capitation of Sh53.781 billion for 3,575,141 learners at Sh15,043 per learner.