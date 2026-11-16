Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond

Actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly been named the new James Bond, taking over the iconic role from Daniel Craig and becoming the seventh actor to portray the British secret agent.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on Monday, releasing an image of Pattinson dressed in Bond’s signature tuxedo.

“Identity confirmed,” the studio said in a statement shared on Instagram, ending months of speculation over who would succeed Craig.

Pattinson described the appointment as a dream come true, thanking the studio for entrusting him with one of cinema’s most recognised characters.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” he said.

The casting follows a prolonged search for Craig’s successor. Craig played the fictional spy in five films beginning with Casino Royale in 2006, with his final appearance coming in No Time to Die (2021).

Other British actors linked to the role during the casting process included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden.

Pattinson first gained international recognition for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series. He later moved into a range of independent films and major Hollywood productions.

His recent projects include The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in which he stars alongside Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.

He also appeared in The Drama, alongside Zendaya, released in 2026. Another of his recent projects is Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, in which he portrays Chris Hansen, known for the reality television series To Catch a Predator.

Pattinson’s first appearance as 007 is expected in the next Bond instalment, provisionally referred to as Bond 26. The film will be the first in the franchise since long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped back from their leadership roles and Amazon MGM Studios took creative control following its acquisition of MGM.

Reports have suggested that Pattinson has committed to appearing in three Bond films.

The next instalment’s official title and release date have not been provided in the supplied announcement.