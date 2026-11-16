Prince William and Kate Middleton Arrive in India for Earthshot Prize Activities

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have arrived in Mumbai, India, for a series of engagements focused on environmental innovation, sustainability and youth development.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, landed in the Indian city early on Monday, November 16, ahead of activities celebrating innovation, youth leadership and ties between the United Kingdom and India.

Kensington Palace said the visit would highlight “innovation, sustainability, youth leadership and the enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India.”

The trip had initially been planned around Prince William’s engagements, but the couple’s office confirmed over the weekend that Kate would accompany him.

In a message shared on social media shortly after their arrival, William said he and his wife were pleased to be in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize.

“India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country,” he said.

He added that India had become one of the world’s leading centres for environmental innovation, with people developing practical solutions to global challenges.

“We look forward to meeting the innovators, entrepreneurs and young people whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future,” William said.

Shortly after arriving on a commercial flight, the royal couple visited Ballard Estate, a historic business and shopping district in Mumbai known for its colonial-era architecture.

They took part in a game of gully cricket, a popular form of street cricket played across India, to highlight the role of sports in promoting youth development and social inclusion.

According to Kensington Palace, the activity was intended to demonstrate “the power of sport to bring people together and create opportunities for young people through education, inclusion and personal development.”

The couple were welcomed by former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar, one of the country’s most celebrated sporting figures and the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

William wore a hand-woven sleeveless jacket made by artisans in Bengal, while Kate appeared in a pistachio-green jacket, white trousers and slingback shoes.

The royal couple took turns batting and bowling during the street cricket session. William first bowled to Tendulkar before Kate faced the cricket legend.

William later bowled to his wife, who managed to hit one of his deliveries cleanly before being caught out a few shots later.