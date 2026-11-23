The board of directors of Nvidia announced Monday that Jensen Huang, who resigned from the company on Nov. 12, has been reinstated as its president and chief executive officer.

The move is effective immediately, the company said in a statement.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

The surprise move sent shares of Nvidia surging by 30%, which in turn put the S&P 500 to open higher by almost 4%.

The Nvidia’s board decision came after President Donald Trump on Sunday night wrote on social media: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

Nvidia said its decision to reinstate Huang came after “input from senior levels of the United States government.” It added that, “based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”,

In his own statement, Huang said he was “honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.”

Huang has served effectively as the unofficial ambassador for the artificial intelligence boom, the companies backing it and the trillions of dollars being spent in the sector.

Huang’s removal from Nvidia came after The New York Times reported that Huang had a close relationship with a woman who U.S. intelligence agencies believed was a Chinese spy. The Financial Times followed that report, saying that Huang had an affair with the woman.

In a memo to Nvidia’s workforce on Nov. 8, Huang said, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The New York Times also reported Huang had an extramarital relationship with a senior leader at Nvidia who reported directly to him.

After Huang’s removal, the board of the company initiated a search for a new leader, reportedly seeking out Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas. However, Haas earlier Monday announced that he was remaining at Arm, with a contract extension through 2033.

Nvidia also set up a new “national security and export control oversight” panel in light of the revelations about Huang.

Huang had received an outpouring of support from prominent Silicon Valley tech leaders and investors, many of whom clamored for his return. Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital Management, which has a significant stake in Nvidia, wrote in a letter last week co-authored with Atreides Management managing partner Gavin Baker that Nvidia’s board should keep all options on the table, including potentially asking Huang to return.

Bill Ackman, an investor and CEO of Pershing Square, wrote on X last week, “If I were in this board, I would not have rushed to judgment.”

By NBC News