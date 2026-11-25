Members of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security have questioned the accumulation of pending bills at the Office of the Deputy President, demanding an explanation over conflicting financial figures and expenditure commitments.

The MPs raised concerns during a meeting on Tuesday to consider the office’s proposals under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

They warned that the continued accumulation of unpaid bills could indicate that the office was making financial commitments without adequate budgetary allocations.

Loima MP Protus Akuja questioned discrepancies in the reported pending bills for the 2025/2026 financial year.

He said the Office of the Deputy President had reported outstanding bills of Sh552.6 million, while the Public Administration and International Relations Sector Report placed the figure at Sh569.8 million.

Akuja called on the office to provide a reconciled and verified schedule explaining the difference.

“According to this report, in the financial year 2025/2026, the pending bill for this particular State Department was Sh552.6 million. Against another report by the Public Administration and International Relations Sector Report, which shows a pending bill of Sh569.8 million, can they be able to provide a reconciled and verified schedule? Because these are two contradicting reports,” Akuja said.

Committee Chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo questioned why the office continued to accumulate pending bills despite treating them as the first charge whenever funds were released.

He argued that the problem could go beyond delays in the release of funds by the National Treasury, suggesting that some expenditure commitments might have been made without corresponding budgetary provisions.

Tongoyo cited pending bills of about Sh440 million carried over from the 2025/2026 financial year and questioned whether the amount had increased to Sh500 million in 2026/2027.

“You have been having carryovers or spillover of pending bills. For 2025/2026, about Sh440 million, and for 2026/2027, was it Sh500 million? The big problem, in my view, is all these pending bills that are incurred because of lack of provision of funds, as opposed to lack of liquidity,” Tongoyo said.

He questioned why the office would procure services and incur recurrent expenses without sufficient budgetary allocations.

The chairperson urged the office to examine the causes of the recurring bills and establish measures to prevent further accumulation.

Responding to the concerns, the office’s Chief Finance Officer said pending bills were treated as the first charge whenever funds were received.

The finance officer added that the office regularly approached the National Treasury for additional allocations to settle outstanding payments.

“In the Office of the Deputy President, we ensure that pending bills form the first charge on the allocated budget. To reduce the pending bills, we always request the National Treasury to consider us for additional funding to reduce the bill,” the finance officer said.

Officials, however, told the committee that the outstanding balance had since reduced to approximately Sh150 million.

They attributed a significant proportion of the pending bills to hospitality expenses.

Principal Administrative Secretary Moses Mbaruku said the office had to prioritise constitutional responsibilities, including meetings of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), engagements with development partners and duties assigned to the Deputy President by the President.

“Reduced budget definitely will go to the issues that are extremely binding, the constitutional issues like issues on IBEC. We have to deal with that and the issues on our development partners, and finally all the issues that will be delegated to the Deputy President by the President, because that’s the Constitution,” Mbaruku said.

He added that the office first addressed constitutional obligations before allocating resources to other activities.

The MPs also questioned the office’s spending after officials reported that 44 per cent of its budget had been utilised in the first quarter.

Mbaruku later clarified that the figure did not reflect development expenditure, explaining that the spending rate was higher when recurrent expenditure was considered.

He attributed the high absorption rate partly to payments towards pending bills and the cost of running the office.

These expenses include coordinating high-level government engagements and supporting the Deputy President’s supervisory activities across the country.

“It is true we have used 44 per cent, and there is that possibility of running out of money. One of the reasons why we have spent that much within the first quarter and part of the second quarter is because of the issues of pending bills, which are of course of concern to both us and this committee,” he said.

Mbaruku added that clearing pending bills remained the first priority, followed by funding the office’s normal operations.

He also disclosed that the office had requested approximately Sh7 billion for the financial year but expected an allocation of about Sh4 billion.

“That’s why we are saying we have requested for Sh7 billion. We are getting about Sh4 billion. If you are okay with that, it will mean that we are almost just getting half, or slightly more than half, of what our needs for that financial year would be,” he said.

The committee also sought details of funds released to government agencies and institutions following meetings convened by the Deputy President to coordinate preparations for the anticipated El Niño rains.

Mbaruku told the MPs that the Deputy President’s office coordinated the meetings, but the funds were disbursed directly to the relevant State departments and organisations.

He said the money was not retained by the Office of the Deputy President.

According to Mbaruku, the National Treasury would determine how any unutilised funds would be handled. However, he was unable to provide the total amount disbursed to the agencies.

He also assured the committee that three projects would be undertaken within the current financial year, preferably by March.

“I wish to confirm that the three projects will be undertaken within the financial year, preferably before that quarter, that is March,” he said.

Mbaruku added that preparatory work was ongoing, including the processing of bills of quantities for some of the projects.