Celebrity loses injunction bid but will stay anonymous pending appeal

A celebrity who asked the High Court to permanently prevent two news organisations from publishing his identity and allegations of sexual misconduct has lost his case, with the court saying the man’s claim for an injunction was denied.

But the judge Justice Nicklin said a temporary injunction preventing the man from being named and the allegations published should remain in place, in order to allow the celebrity to appeal against the judgment, with anonymity and reporting restrictions remaining in force during the period allowed for any appeal.

ITN and the Guardian have said they believe it is in the public interest to publish allegations that the man abused his status to attempt or attempt to engage in “inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women”.

The man, who denies the allegations, said any publication would be “highly likely” to lead him to kill himself, and that the court should prevent any publication or broadcast.