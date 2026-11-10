Ruto says farmers now reaping more after reforms

The Government has undertaken far-reaching reforms in the agriculture sector to improve farmers’ lives, President William Ruto said.

The President said the reforms are beginning to deliver real benefits to farmers across the country.

Speaking at Kenyoro Market and Nyankororo Primary School grounds in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County, on Tuesday, he explained that revitalisation of agriculture is key to the country’s economic prosperity.

“By lowering the cost of inputs, including fertiliser and seeds, registering farmers digitally and dismantling strangling cartels, we are ensuring that farmers earn more from their hard work,” President Ruto stated.

He pointed out that coffee farmers are now earning up to KSh150 a kilo, up from an average of KSh70 previously.

Additionally, the President said sugar growers are being paid seven days after delivery of cane and will receive bonuses for the first time like farmers in other sectors. Employees at sugar factories are also being paid monthly without fail.

“In the tea sector, we will invest KSh4.2 billion in the modernisation of factories to ensure all farmers receive better prices and equitable bonus,” he announced.

The President singled out mismanagement, aging factories and high cost of power as some of the challenges facing many tea factories across the country.

At the same time, the President said he will sign the new Cooperatives Bill that provides wide-ranging reforms aimed at modernising the sector and improving governance.

He said the proposed law will enhance transparency, strengthen accountability and embrace digital technology to make cooperatives more efficient and responsive to the needs of millions of members across the country.

“Directors of cooperatives cannot hold positions until they hand them over to their children. The new law will restrict directorships to two terms of three years each,” he disclosed.

Earlier, the President launched construction of the Kenyoro SDA-Riana Market-Kerina road in Bonchari Constituency.

He said the 22km road will ease access to markets and create new opportunities for trade and investment, enabling Kisii County to tap its huge potential.

“We are committed to providing every child of Kenya with quality education so that all learners can get equal opportunities to realise their potential,” he said.

Additionally, President Ruto commissioned Nyankororo Primary School in Bonchari Constituency, where 12 classrooms have been built with the support of telecommunication company Safaricom.

To transform the education sector, President explained that the Government has hired 100,000 teachers in the past three years, the highest number in such a period in the history of the country.

“In December, we are recruiting 20,000 more teachers. Additionally, we have built 23,000 additional classrooms,” he noted.

Governor Simba Arati and several MPs accompanied the President.

Governor Arati regretted that the disparities in payment of tea bonuses were frustrating farmers from the West side of Rift Valley.

“It’s unfair that all the 11 directors of tea factors in Rift Valley come from the East wing. This is why those in West are paid peanuts as far as bonuses is concerned. This must be corrected,” said Mr Arati.

Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Julius Ogamba (Education), South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko were also present.

Other leaders present included Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke, Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku, Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Donya, nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri, Nyaribari Chache MP Zeheer Jhanda and Kitutu North MP Japheth Nyakundi among others.