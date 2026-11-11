Odell Beckham Jr. Net Worth and Salary

Odell Beckham Jr. has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The American professional football player built his fortune through NFL contracts, endorsement agreements, appearance fees and business ventures. He became one of the most recognisable wide receivers in the league after joining the New York Giants in 2014, earning attention for his speed, athleticism and spectacular catches.

Selected 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham made an immediate impact. He recorded 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in his rookie season, despite missing the first four games with a hamstring injury. His one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in November 2014 became one of the most memorable plays in NFL history.

Beckham went on to earn three Pro Bowl selections during his first five seasons with the Giants. He later played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. His career has included major contracts, lucrative endorsement deals and a high-profile agreement to receive part of his NFL salary in Bitcoin.

Odell Beckham Jr. Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 5, 1992 Place of Birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Early Life

Odell Beckham Jr. was born on November 5, 1992, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He grew up in a sporting family. His father, Odell Beckham Sr., was a running back who played high school football at Marshall High School before joining Louisiana State University. His mother, Heather Van Norman, was also an LSU athlete and competed in track and field.

Beckham attended Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where he played football, basketball and participated in track and field. As a junior, he recorded 45 receptions for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns. During his senior season, he made 50 catches for 1,010 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He also excelled in basketball and track, competing in events such as the long jump and 200-metre dash.

Beckham received scholarship interest from several colleges, including Tulane and Nebraska, but chose to attend Louisiana State University. He played three seasons for the LSU Tigers between 2011 and 2013.

As a freshman, he started nine of 14 games and recorded 41 receptions for 475 yards. LSU reached the BCS National Championship Game that season, and Beckham earned freshman All-SEC recognition.

His performances improved during his sophomore and junior seasons. In 2013, he recorded 57 receptions for 1,117 yards and eight touchdowns. He also won the Paul Hornung Award, which recognises the most versatile player in college football.

Beckham decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the 2014 NFL Draft.

NFL Contracts and Salary

Beckham entered the NFL in 2014 after the New York Giants selected him with the 12th overall pick. His rookie contract provided the foundation for his professional earnings.

In August 2018, he signed a five-year, $95 million contract extension with the Giants. The agreement included $65 million in guaranteed money and made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history at the time. It was a major financial milestone for Beckham and reflected his standing as one of the league’s leading offensive players.

The Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. His contract continued under the terms of the agreement he had signed in New York, although his time in Cleveland was affected by injuries and inconsistent performances.

After the Browns released him in November 2021, Beckham joined the Los Angeles Rams. He signed a one-year contract reportedly worth $4.25 million, including incentives. He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LVI and scored a touchdown before suffering a knee injury that forced him out of the game.

In April 2023, Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal included a reported $13.8 million signing bonus and $15 million in guaranteed money, with additional incentives that could raise its total value to $18 million.

He moved to the Miami Dolphins in 2024 on a one-year contract worth $3 million, including a $1.8 million signing bonus. Performance incentives could have increased the value of the agreement. Beckham appeared in nine games before the Dolphins and the player parted ways in December 2024.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Bitcoin

Beckham attracted attention in November 2021 when he announced that he would receive his salary from the Los Angeles Rams in Bitcoin.

The announcement followed his release by the Cleveland Browns and his decision to join the Rams. At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at approximately $64,000. Reports estimated that his converted salary amounted to about 11.66 Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s value subsequently fell sharply during 2022, reaching approximately $17,000. The decline reduced the dollar value of Beckham’s cryptocurrency holdings and led to reports that the arrangement had resulted in a financial loss after taxes and other costs.

Beckham later indicated that he had not sold the Bitcoin. On July 14, 2025, when Bitcoin reached approximately $120,000, his reported 11.66 Bitcoin holdings were worth about $1.4 million before taxes and fees.

The episode highlighted the risks of receiving income in a volatile asset. The value of Beckham’s holdings would depend on the cryptocurrency’s market price and whether he continued to hold or sell them.

Nike Contract

Endorsements have played an important role in Beckham’s earnings outside football. One of his most significant commercial agreements was a five-year Nike deal signed in May 2017.

The contract was reportedly worth $29 million, making it one of the largest footwear endorsement agreements signed by an NFL player at the time. Nike matched an offer from Adidas to secure Beckham’s services. Performance incentives and other provisions were reported to have the potential to increase the deal’s value to between $40 million and $50 million.

The agreement initially made Nike a major source of income for Beckham. Reports indicated that he earned approximately $5 million from the endorsement in the first year, more than his reported $1.8 million Giants salary for that season.

However, the relationship later deteriorated. In 2022, Beckham sued Nike for $20 million, alleging that the company had failed to pay royalties he believed were owed under the contract. Nike filed a countersuit, arguing that Beckham had modified his footwear in ways that violated the agreement. The company also alleged that he had worn non-Nike products during games.

In July 2024, a jury found that both sides had valid claims. The decision effectively left the dispute without a financial award to either party.

Endorsements

Beckham’s popularity has helped him secure commercial partnerships with companies across sports, fashion, food and entertainment.

His reported endorsement partners have included Nike, Steiner Sports, Head & Shoulders, Dunkin’ Donuts, EA Sports, Foot Locker, ROAR sports drink and Lenovo.

His marketability has been driven partly by his playing style and public image. The famous one-handed catch against the Cowboys helped turn him into a widely recognised sports personality, attracting interest from brands seeking to reach football fans and younger consumers.

Endorsement income can vary from year to year depending on the terms of individual agreements, promotional appearances and the athlete’s visibility. The exact amounts Beckham has received from these partnerships have not been publicly established.

New York Giants Career

The New York Giants selected Beckham with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He missed the first four games of his rookie season because of a hamstring injury but quickly established himself after returning.

His most famous moment came during a November 2014 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham leapt into the air and completed a one-handed touchdown catch while falling toward the sideline. The reception became an instant highlight and helped make him one of the NFL’s biggest young stars.

He finished his rookie campaign with 91 receptions, 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. His performance earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and his first Pro Bowl selection.

Beckham continued to produce impressive numbers in 2015, recording career highs of 1,450 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. His season also included a controversial game against the Carolina Panthers, during which he received multiple personal-foul penalties. The NFL later suspended him for one game following repeated violations of player-safety rules.

In 2016, he recorded 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also became the fastest player in NFL history at the time to reach 200 career receptions, doing so in 30 games.

An ankle injury limited his participation in 2017. He returned in 2018 and recorded 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns before the Giants traded him the following year.

Cleveland Browns

The Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. He joined a team that was building an ambitious offence around quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham recorded 1,035 receiving yards in his first season with Cleveland, becoming one of the team’s leading offensive players. His best performance came against the New York Jets in September 2019, when he recorded 161 receiving yards and a touchdown.

His second season with the Browns was interrupted by a serious knee injury. During a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2020, Beckham tore his anterior cruciate ligament. He finished the season with 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The injury affected his availability and contributed to the end of his time in Cleveland. The Browns released him in November 2021, allowing him to join another team as a free agent.

Los Angeles Rams

Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams in November 2021. His arrival strengthened an offence that already featured quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022. Beckham scored a touchdown in the first half but suffered another knee injury before the game ended.

The Rams won 23-20, giving Beckham his first Super Bowl championship. Although he could not finish the game, his contribution during the team’s playoff run added another major achievement to his career.

Baltimore Ravens

After spending time recovering from his knee injury, Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. The one-year agreement was worth a reported $15 million in guaranteed money, with incentives that could raise its value.

He played alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson and helped the Ravens reach the AFC Championship Game. Beckham finished the regular season with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

In May 2024, he signed with the Miami Dolphins. The move gave him an opportunity to join an offence led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and featuring wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Beckham played nine games during the 2024 season before leaving the team in December. His time in Miami added another chapter to a career that has included several teams and periods of injury recovery.

Personal Life

Beckham has attracted public attention beyond football through his relationships, fashion interests and charitable activities.

He has been linked to model Lauren Wood, who appeared on MTV’s improv comedy programme Wild ‘N Out. The couple welcomed a son in February 2022.

Beckham has also supported charitable causes, including hunger relief, cancer research and disaster recovery. In 2016, he donated $500,000 from jersey sales to support flood recovery efforts in Louisiana.

The following year, he contributed $100,000 of his own money to Americares and Samaritan’s Purse to assist people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

His charitable work has formed part of his public profile, alongside his involvement in sports and commercial projects.

Real Estate

Beckham has also made investments in residential property. In June 2022, he sold a property outside Cleveland for a reported $3.3 million.

The approximately two-acre estate included a mansion measuring about 14,000 square feet. The four-bedroom home featured a cinema, golf simulator and games room, among other amenities.

The property also had a custom-designed main bedroom closet with extensive space for his footwear collection, reflecting Beckham’s well-known interest in fashion and sneakers.

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