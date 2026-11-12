Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick

Manchester United have sacked manager Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the season, according to football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reported the development on Thursday morning, bringing Carrick’s spell as the club’s permanent manager to an end after a difficult campaign.

Carrick, 45, took charge at Old Trafford on a permanent contract at the beginning of the season after guiding Manchester United to an impressive third-place finish in the Premier League during his interim spell last season.

However, the team has struggled to maintain that form, with results failing to improve in recent weeks.

Manchester United are currently 18th in the Premier League table, placing them in the relegation zone. The club are also 17th out of 36 teams in the Champions League standings.

Carrick’s departure had been anticipated amid the club’s poor performances and growing pressure over the team’s results.

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly the leading candidate to replace him.

Pochettino, who currently manages the United States national team, is expected to be considered for the Old Trafford job as Manchester United seek to revive their season.