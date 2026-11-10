Michael Carrick’s Future as Manchester United Manager to Be Decided on Wednesday

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s future at the club is expected to be discussed at a meeting involving owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and senior executives on Wednesday.

According to BBC Sport, the meeting in Monaco will be attended by Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, who are expected to discuss the club’s recent performances and the manager’s position.

The development comes after United’s disappointing 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, a result that has increased pressure on Carrick amid the club’s struggles in the Premier League.

As things stand, Carrick remains in charge and was expected to take the team’s training session on Tuesday morning. He arrived at the training ground at approximately 7:15am, according to BBC Sport.

However, there is growing expectation that Berrada and Wilcox will recommend that Carrick be dismissed, with a final decision potentially coming on Thursday.

The meeting in Monaco had been planned in advance and was not specifically organised to discuss Carrick’s future, although his position is expected to feature in the discussions.

Several managers have been linked with the Manchester United job as uncertainty grows over Carrick’s future. They include former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, multiple sources have told BBC Sport that Pochettino is open to taking charge at Old Trafford should the opportunity arise.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager is among the names being considered as United weigh their options amid mounting pressure to improve the club’s performances.