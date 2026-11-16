Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is an American former professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer who has an estimated net worth of $3 million. He built his wealth through a successful fighting career, UFC contracts, performance bonuses, sponsorships and business ventures. Thompson became one of the most recognisable welterweight fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), earning two opportunities to fight for the division’s championship.

Known for his karate-based striking style, Thompson joined the UFC in 2012 after compiling an undefeated 57-0 kickboxing record. He went on to defeat several notable opponents, including Robert Whittaker, Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald, Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland.

He challenged Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title twice in 2016 and 2017. Their first fight ended in a majority draw, while Woodley won the rematch by majority decision.

Thompson officially ended his professional MMA career on November 14, 2026, with a third-round knockout of Charles Radtke at UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden. His retirement followed nearly 15 years in the promotion. Outside fighting, he has earned income through the family-owned Upstate Karate school, online content creation, sponsorships and rental property investments.

Stephen Thompson Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth February 11, 1983 Place of Birth Simpsonville, South Carolina

Early Life

Stephen Randall Thompson was born on February 11, 1983, in Simpsonville, South Carolina. His father, Ray Thompson, was a professional kickboxer and martial arts instructor who founded Upstate Karate in the Greenville area.

Stephen and his siblings grew up around martial arts. Their father introduced them to karate when they were young, and Thompson began training at just three years old.

He eventually became a highly accomplished practitioner of Tetsushin Ryu Kempo Karate. He earned a sixth-degree black belt and also studied jiu-jitsu and other combat disciplines.

The nickname “Wonderboy” originated when Thompson was a teenager. At 15, he fought an older kickboxer who had an undefeated record and several state titles. After Thompson won, his opponent reportedly questioned why he had agreed to fight someone so young. The remark helped inspire the nickname that followed him throughout his career.

Undefeated Kickboxing Career

Before entering mixed martial arts, Thompson established himself as one of America’s leading kickboxers. He competed in amateur and professional full-contact kickboxing and finished with an undefeated 57-0 record, including more than 40 knockouts.

He became a five-time world kickboxing champion and competed in organisations such as the World Combat League, founded by Chuck Norris. His achievements also included an International Kickboxing Federation world title.

Thompson developed a distinctive karate-based fighting style. It relied on distance control, fast kicks, movement and counterstriking. His wide stance and sideways movement often made him difficult to read for opponents accustomed to conventional boxing and Muay Thai techniques.

He transitioned to professional mixed martial arts in 2010, making his debut against Jeremy Joles. The move required him to develop additional wrestling, grappling and submission-defence skills.

UFC Debut

Thompson made his UFC debut on February 4, 2012, at UFC 143 against Dan Stittgen. He won by first-round head-kick knockout, earning a $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus in addition to his disclosed fight compensation.

His next appearance ended in a decision loss to Matt Brown. The fight exposed some of the challenges he faced against experienced mixed martial artists, particularly in grappling exchanges.

Thompson responded by improving his wrestling defence while maintaining his striking strengths. Between 2013 and 2016, he built a seven-fight winning streak.

One of his notable victories came in February 2014, when he stopped Robert Whittaker in the first round. He followed that performance with a spinning-kick knockout of Jake Ellenberger in July 2015.

His breakthrough came in February 2016 when he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks by first-round knockout. Four months later, he beat Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision in a five-round main event.

The victory over MacDonald secured Thompson his first opportunity to challenge for the UFC welterweight championship.

Championship Fights Against Tyron Woodley

Thompson faced reigning welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on November 12, 2016, at UFC 205 in New York. The event marked the UFC’s first appearance at Madison Square Garden.

The five-round contest was closely fought. Woodley threatened Thompson with powerful punches and wrestling attacks, particularly in the fourth round. However, Thompson remained competitive and survived the champion’s biggest attacks.

The judges declared a majority draw, allowing Woodley to retain the title. Both fighters received $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses.

The two met again on March 4, 2017, at UFC 209 in Las Vegas. The rematch was less action-packed, with both fighters showing caution. Woodley eventually won by majority decision.

Although Thompson never captured the UFC championship, the two fights established him as one of the leading welterweights of his generation.

Later UFC Career

Thompson continued competing against top welterweight fighters after his championship defeats.

In November 2017, he defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 217. He later lost decisions to Darren Till in 2018 and suffered a knockout defeat against Anthony Pettis in March 2019.

He returned to winning form with victories over Vicente Luque in November 2019 and Geoff Neal in December 2020.

However, he faced difficulties against opponents who combined strong wrestling with effective grappling. He lost decisions to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad in 2021 before returning to the win column against Kevin Holland in December 2022.

The fight against Holland was one of the highlights of his later career. The two engaged in an entertaining striking contest before Holland’s corner stopped the fight after the fourth round. Both fighters received $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses.

Thompson subsequently lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov in 2023, Joaquin Buckley in 2024 and Gabriel Bonfim in 2025.

Despite those defeats, he remained popular among UFC fans because of his fighting style, sportsmanship and longevity.

Final Fight

Thompson announced that his fight against Charles Radtke at UFC 334 on November 14, 2026, would be the final appearance of his professional MMA career.

The event took place at Madison Square Garden, where he had challenged Woodley for the championship a decade earlier.

Radtke initially troubled Thompson with his wrestling and controlled much of the opening round. Thompson gradually found his rhythm, using his kicks and movement to take control of the exchanges.

In the third round, Thompson landed a spinning wheel kick that hurt Radtke before following up with strikes to finish the fight at 2:54.

He celebrated the victory by placing his gloves in the Octagon, bringing his professional MMA career to an end. Thompson retired with an 18-9-1 record.

The victory also earned him a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus, providing a memorable finish to his time in the UFC.

Stephen Thompson’s UFC Salary

UFC fight purses and performance bonuses were major sources of Thompson’s income. His early earnings were relatively modest compared with the amounts he received later in his career.

For his UFC debut against Dan Stittgen in February 2012, Thompson received a disclosed $12,000 fight purse, comprising $6,000 to compete and a $6,000 win bonus. His knockout also earned him a $65,000 performance bonus.

His disclosed purse increased as he moved up the welterweight rankings. He reportedly received $42,000 for his July 2015 victory over Jake Ellenberger and $48,000 for his February 2016 win against Johny Hendricks. Both victories also brought performance bonuses.

One of his largest confirmed paydays came at UFC 209 in March 2017. Figures released by the Nevada Athletic Commission showed that Thompson received a $380,000 purse for his championship rematch against Woodley. He would have earned an additional $180,000 victory bonus had he won the fight.

Thompson also earned bonuses from his two championship fights and his later victory over Holland. His final appearance against Radtke added another $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

For the retirement event, he also received $21,000 through the UFC’s Promotional Guidelines Compliance programme.

His total career earnings are not publicly established. The disclosed figures do not include all sponsorship payments, private contract terms, commercial appearances or other income.

Upstate Karate

Thompson’s financial activities extend beyond professional fighting. He has maintained a long-standing role at Upstate Karate, the martial arts school founded by his father in South Carolina.

He works alongside his father and brother Tony, helping run the school and teach martial arts to younger students. The business provides an income stream outside his fighting career.

Thompson has also developed an online presence through YouTube and social media. His content includes fight analysis, training demonstrations, interviews and collaborations with other combat sports personalities.

He has appeared in the television series Cobra Kai and has expressed interest in pursuing more entertainment and fight-commentary opportunities.

These activities have allowed him to maintain a public profile while developing income sources beyond the Octagon.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate is another part of Thompson’s financial portfolio. In a 2024 interview with Men’s Health, he revealed that he owned several rental duplexes.

The properties generate rental income and provide a source of recurring revenue independent of his fighting career. Thompson also expressed interest in acquiring additional properties.

He has not publicly disclosed the addresses, purchase prices or combined market value of the rental units.

Personal Life

Thompson has generally kept his personal life private. In 2026, he revealed that he was married and had welcomed a daughter.

Becoming a father influenced his decision to retire from professional fighting. He explained that he wanted to spend more time with his family after years of training camps, injuries and competition.

His father, Ray, has remained an important figure throughout his career, serving as his coach and mentor. Thompson is also related by marriage to former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, whose sister Colleen married Thompson’s brother Tony.

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