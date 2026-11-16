Urban Meyer is a former American college football coach and sports analyst who has an estimated net worth of $35 million. He built his wealth through a successful coaching career, lucrative university contracts, television broadcasting and other business activities. Meyer is best known for leading the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes to national championships.

During his coaching career, Meyer also led the Bowling Green Falcons and Utah Utes. He won three national championships, including two with Florida and one with Ohio State. His success made him one of the most prominent and highly paid coaches in college football.

After retiring from coaching in 2018, Meyer moved into sports broadcasting. He worked as an analyst for ESPN before joining Fox Sports, where he became a familiar face on Big Noon Kickoff. His coaching contracts and broadcasting work have contributed significantly to his estimated wealth.

Urban Meyer Net Worth $35 Million Date of Birth July 10, 1964 Place of Birth Toledo, Ohio

Early Life

Urban Frank Meyer III was born on July 10, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio. He grew up in Ashtabula, Ohio, where he developed an interest in sports.

After graduating from high school in 1982, Meyer spent two seasons playing minor league baseball. He later attended the University of Cincinnati, where he played defensive back for the college football team.

Meyer graduated in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He continued his education at Ohio State University, earning a master’s degree in sports administration in 1988.

His academic background and playing experience helped prepare him for a career in coaching.

Coaching Career

Meyer began coaching while still in college. In 1985, he worked as a defensive backs coach at Saint Xavier High School in Cincinnati.

After completing his undergraduate studies, he joined Ohio State as a graduate assistant under head coach Earle Bruce. He later held assistant coaching positions at several institutions, including Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame.

During these years, Meyer gained experience in different coaching roles and developed an offensive system that emphasised speed, quarterback mobility and varied formations.

His first head coaching appointment came in 2001 when he took charge of the Bowling Green Falcons. Meyer quickly improved the team’s performance, recording an 8-3 season in his first year. He received the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year award in 2001.

After two seasons at Bowling Green, he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Utah in 2003.

Success at the University of Utah

Meyer’s time at Utah established him as one of the rising coaches in college football.

In his first season, he led the Utes to a 10-2 record and the Mountain West Conference championship. He was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

The following season, Utah completed an undefeated campaign, finishing 12-0. The team defeated Pittsburgh in the Fiesta Bowl, becoming the first team from a non-automatic qualifying conference to earn a place in a Bowl Championship Series game.

Meyer also helped develop quarterback Alex Smith, who became one of the leading prospects in the 2005 NFL Draft. Smith was eventually selected first overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

His success at Utah attracted interest from several major college football programmes.

Florida Gators

In 2005, Meyer accepted an offer to become head coach of the Florida Gators. He reportedly signed a seven-year contract worth $14 million.

He quickly transformed the team into a national championship contender. In 2006, Florida won the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship before defeating Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game in January 2007.

The Gators secured another national championship following the 2008 season. They defeated Oklahoma in January 2009, giving Meyer his second national title at Florida.

However, his time at the university also faced challenges. The programme attracted criticism over player discipline and off-field incidents.

In December 2009, Meyer announced that he was stepping away from coaching, citing health concerns. He later returned to lead Florida in the Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati in January 2010 before leaving the programme.

Ohio State Buckeyes Career

After briefly working as a college football analyst for ESPN, Meyer returned to coaching in November 2011 when Ohio State appointed him as head coach.

He officially took charge in 2012 and led the Buckeyes through an undefeated regular season. The team finished with a 12-0 record.

His biggest achievement at Ohio State came during the 2014 season. The Buckeyes won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship after defeating Alabama in the semifinals and Oregon in the final.

Meyer also guided Ohio State to multiple Big Ten titles and maintained a strong record against conference opponents.

His tenure ended amid controversy in 2018. Ohio State suspended him for three games following an investigation into his handling of domestic abuse allegations involving former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer announced his retirement in December 2018, citing health concerns. He finished his Ohio State coaching career with a record of 83 wins, nine losses and one tie.

Urban Meyer’s Salary

Coaching contracts were a major source of Urban Meyer’s wealth.

When he joined Florida in 2005, he signed a seven-year agreement reportedly worth $14 million. He later received contract extensions that increased his annual compensation.

In 2009, Meyer signed a six-year extension reportedly worth $24 million. The agreement placed him among the highest-paid college football coaches at the time.

His earnings increased further after joining Ohio State. At the peak of his coaching career, his annual compensation was reported to be approximately $7.6 million.

His contracts included salary, bonuses and other benefits tied to his coaching responsibilities and team performance.

In 2018, Ohio State suspended Meyer for three games, resulting in a reported reduction of approximately $570,000 in compensation.

Brief NFL Coaching Stint

After several years away from college coaching, Meyer returned to the sidelines in 2021 as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the National Football League.

His tenure was short-lived. The Jaguars dismissed him in December 2021 after a difficult season in which the team recorded two wins and 11 losses under his leadership.

The NFL experience marked a brief chapter in his coaching career before he returned to television.

Broadcasting Career

Meyer transitioned into sports broadcasting after retiring from college coaching.

He initially worked as a college football analyst for ESPN. He later joined Fox Sports, becoming part of its college football coverage.

He has appeared on Big Noon Kickoff, where he provides analysis and commentary on major college football games.

His experience coaching national championship-winning teams has made him a prominent voice in discussions about college football programmes, players and coaching strategies.

Television broadcasting has provided another source of income alongside his previous coaching earnings.

Real Estate

Meyer has also invested in residential property. In 2012, he reportedly purchased a home in Ohio for approximately $1.45 million.

The seven-bedroom property is located in a gated community and features an outdoor swimming pool. It is situated near a golf course.

Meyer is married to Shelley Meyer. The couple have three children: Nicole, Gisela and Nathan.

His family has been part of his life throughout his coaching career, including his years at Florida and Ohio State.

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