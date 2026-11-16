José Aldo is a Brazilian former mixed martial artist who has an estimated net worth of $9 million. He built his fortune through professional fighting, championship victories, fight purses, sponsorships and other commercial opportunities. Aldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweight fighters in mixed martial arts history. He won championships in the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he became known for his powerful striking and exceptional takedown defence.

Aldo’s professional career lasted nearly two decades. He competed against some of the biggest names in the sport, including Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar and Chad Mendes. He retired from MMA in 2025 with a record of 32 wins and 10 losses. His achievements earned him a place in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023.

José Aldo Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth September 9, 1986 Place of Birth Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil

Early Life

José Aldo da Silva Oliveira Júnior was born on September 9, 1986, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil. He grew up in a modest family and developed an interest in sports at an early age.

As a baby, Aldo suffered a permanent burn scar on his face after falling onto a barbecue. He initially dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. However, repeated street confrontations encouraged him to learn martial arts.

His early training included capoeira before he moved on to Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He later developed his striking skills and began preparing for a professional career in mixed martial arts.

At 17, Aldo moved to Rio de Janeiro to pursue fighting full-time. The move came with significant financial difficulties. He had limited resources and sometimes struggled to afford food. Fellow gym members occasionally helped him meet his basic needs.

Despite the challenges, Aldo remained focused on building a career in MMA. At the time, one of his ambitions was to earn enough money to buy his own home.

Beginning of His MMA Career

Aldo made his professional MMA debut in August 2004, when he was 17 years old. He defeated his opponent by knockout in just 16 seconds of the first round.

He continued winning his early fights through knockouts and stoppages. However, his unbeaten run ended in 2005 when Luciano Azevedo defeated him by submission.

The defeat became an important turning point. Aldo returned to competition with renewed determination and put together an 18-fight winning streak. His performances attracted attention from major MMA organisations and established him as one of Brazil’s most promising fighters.

Rise Through the WEC

Aldo joined World Extreme Cagefighting in 2008. He made an immediate impression by defeating Alexandre Franca Nogueira with a flying knee just eight seconds into their fight.

He followed that performance with victories over notable opponents, including Mike Brown and Urijah Faber.

In November 2009, Aldo defeated Brown to become the WEC featherweight champion. He subsequently defended the championship against Faber and Manvel Gamburyan.

His success in the organisation helped establish him as one of the leading featherweight fighters in the world. The WEC later merged with the UFC, bringing its fighters and championship division into the larger organisation.

UFC Championship Career

Aldo became the UFC’s first featherweight champion following the merger with the WEC in 2010. He made his UFC debut against Mark Hominick at UFC 129 in April 2011, winning by unanimous decision.

He continued to defend his championship against several leading contenders. In January 2012, he knocked out Chad Mendes at UFC 142 in Rio de Janeiro. The victory was particularly memorable because Aldo celebrated by jumping into the crowd.

He also recorded important wins against Frankie Edgar, Chan Sung Jung and Ricardo Lamas. His victory over Edgar at UFC 156 in 2013 and his successful defence against Mendes in 2014 strengthened his reputation as a dominant champion.

Aldo’s first major setback in more than a decade came at UFC 194 in December 2015. Conor McGregor knocked him out just 13 seconds into the first round, ending his 18-fight winning streak and taking the featherweight championship.

Aldo later defeated Frankie Edgar to win the interim featherweight title. After McGregor was stripped of the championship, Aldo was recognised as the undisputed champion again.

His second reign ended in June 2017 when Max Holloway stopped him at UFC 212. Aldo lost their rematch later that year at UFC 218.

Move to Bantamweight

Following his defeats to Holloway, Aldo continued competing against top-level opponents. He recorded victories over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano before losing to Alexander Volkanovski in 2019.

He subsequently moved from featherweight to bantamweight. His first fight in the division ended in a split-decision loss to Marlon Moraes in December 2019.

Aldo later lost to Petr Yan in a fight for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 251 in July 2020. However, he recovered with victories over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font.

He initially retired from MMA in 2022 but returned to the UFC in 2024. His comeback included a victory over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301. He later lost to Mario Bautista and Aiemann Zahabi.

Aldo announced his retirement after losing to Zahabi at UFC 315 on May 10, 2025. He finished his professional MMA career with 32 victories and 10 defeats. In October 2026, he returned to competition for a grappling match against Marlon Vera, which ended in a draw. The contest was not an MMA fight.

Fighting Style

Aldo built his reputation around explosive striking, speed and strong defensive wrestling. He was particularly dangerous with his kicks, punches and knees. His ability to defend takedowns also made him a difficult opponent for fighters who preferred grappling.

His career included 17 knockout victories and one submission win in MMA. He also became the first UFC featherweight champion following the WEC merger and recorded seven successful defences during his first UFC title reign.

In 2023, Aldo was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing. The recognition cemented his place among the sport’s most accomplished fighters.

Personal Life

José Aldo is married to Vivianne Perreira, who has a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. The couple have two children.

Away from fighting, Aldo is a football fan and supports Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most popular football clubs.

His journey from a financially difficult childhood in Manaus to becoming a world champion is an important part of his public story. After retiring from professional MMA, Aldo has remained connected to the sport through his experience and reputation as one of its leading former champions.

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