Three Arrested Over Sh7.98 Million Hotel Booking and Travel Fraud

Detectives have arrested three suspects accused of defrauding a woman of Sh7.98 million through a scheme involving fake hotel reservations, travel arrangements and related payments.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, identified as Purvis Gaitho Maina, Agnes Seyian Mejooli and Davies Ochami Matasa, were arrested on November 13, 2026, in Voi Township, Taita Taveta County.

According to the DCI, investigations established that the three, acting jointly with other individuals, made false representations to the complainant and convinced her to pay the money on different dates.

The suspects allegedly presented the hotel bookings, travel arrangements and associated services as legitimate transactions before obtaining the funds.

Their arrest follows the earlier apprehension of Pascal Omondi Onyango, who was charged before the Milimani Law Courts in connection with the same case.

The three suspects have been booked at Kilimani Police Station and are expected to appear before the Milimani Law Courts alongside their co-accused.