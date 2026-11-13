Fr Joseph Onyango Oduor named new Bishop-elect of Kisii Diocese

The Catholic Diocese of Kisii is set for a leadership transition following the appointment of Reverend Father Joseph Onyango Oduor as its new Coadjutor Bishop, paving the way for him to eventually succeed Bishop Joseph Mairura Okemwa.

The announcement was made during an official function held at Kisii Parish on Friday, November 13, attended by several Catholic priests, religious representatives and Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

Fr Oduor’s appointment marks an important milestone for the diocese, which has been under Bishop Okemwa’s leadership for more than three decades.

A coadjutor bishop is appointed to assist the serving diocesan bishop in carrying out pastoral and administrative responsibilities and has the canonical right of succession when the incumbent’s office becomes vacant.

In a letter dated November 10, Bishop Okemwa disclosed that he had sought assistance in managing the affairs of the diocese, a request that was subsequently approved by Pope Leo XIV.

“I asked for a helper in the Episcopate work in the Diocese, of which my request has been answered,” Bishop Okemwa said in a letter addressed to priests, religious men and women and the Catholic faithful.

The appointment comes as Bishop Okemwa approaches the latter stages of his episcopal ministry, having served the diocese since 1995.

Born on June 29, 1954, in Nyabururu Village, Kisii County, Bishop Okemwa was ordained a Catholic priest on October 27, 1987, after completing his priestly formation. He subsequently pursued advanced philosophical studies in Rome before his appointment as Bishop of Kisii by Pope John Paul II on December 19, 1994.

He was consecrated bishop on July 21, 1995, at St Charles Lwanga Cathedral, Kisii, with the late Cardinal Maurice Michael Otunga as the principal consecrator.

During his 31 years at the helm, Bishop Okemwa has overseen the expansion of the diocese’s pastoral activities, including the growth of parishes, priestly vocations and Catholic educational and healthcare institutions.

When he took over, the diocese had 15 parishes.

It has since expanded its pastoral network considerably, with the Church reporting 44 parishes in 2026.

His episcopal motto, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free,” reflects a ministry that has frequently emphasised faith, education, integrity and social responsibility.

The Diocese of Kisii was established on May 21, 1960, with Maurice Michael Otunga as its first bishop. He was succeeded by Bishop Tiberius Charles Mugendi before Bishop Okemwa took over in 1995.

Governor Arati’s presence at Friday’s ceremony brought together civil and religious leadership at a significant moment in the history of the Catholic Church in the Gusii region.

Also present was former Kisii University Vice Chancellor John Akama.

Fr Oduor is expected to work alongside Bishop Okemwa during the transition, with the faithful looking forward to continuity in evangelisation, pastoral care and the Church’s contribution to education, healthcare and community development.

Fr Oduor, O.S.A., was until now Parish Priest of Saint Monica in Nyamasaria, in the Archdiocese of Kisumu.

He was born on May 2, 1977. After entering the Order of Saint Augustine in Kenya in 1998, he completed his philosophical studies at the Consolata Institute of Philosophy and his theological studies at Tangaza University in Nairobi. Subsequently, he undertook his novitiate in Jos, Nigeria, and obtained a Licentiate in Philosophy from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (C.U.E.A.) in Nairobi.

He made his perpetual profession on October 16, 2005 and was ordained a priest on 4 November 2006.

He has held the following positions: Assistant Parish Priest (2006–2009) and subsequently Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Parish in Baba Dogo, Nairobi (2009–2011); Prior and Formator at the Augustinian International Formation House (Theologicum) in Nairobi (2012–2019); Dean of Kisumu Deanery (2021–2024); Councillor of the Augustinian Vicariate in Kenya (since 2015); Parish Priest of Saint Monica in Nyamsaria, Kisumu (since 2020); and Member of the College of Consultors of the Archdiocese of Kisumu (since 2024).