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    Hassan Omar Daffa Appointed Kenya’s New Chief Kadhi

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Hassan Omar Daffa has been appointed Kenya’s new Chief Kadhi, the Judiciary has confirmed.

    Daffa takes over the position following a recruitment process conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to fill the vacancy left by the death of former Chief Kadhi Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim Hussein on July 10, 2025.

    The JSC advertised the position on January 16, 2026, inviting applications from qualified candidates.

    The commission subsequently shortlisted nine candidates for the position before completing the recruitment process.

    The Chief Kadhi heads the Kadhis’ Courts and is the most senior Islamic judicial officer in Kenya’s Judiciary.

    The office is established under Article 170 of the Constitution, which provides for Kadhis’ Courts to determine questions of Muslim law relating to personal status, marriage, divorce and inheritance in proceedings where all parties profess the Muslim religion and submit to the courts’ jurisdiction.

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