Liesel Matthews Siblings: Meet Matthew Pritzker

Liesel Matthews is the stage name of Liesel Anne Pritzker, now known as Liesel Pritzker Simmons, an American former child actress and impact investor.

Born on 14 March 1984 in Chicago, Illinois, she is a member of the prominent Pritzker family, known for its ownership interests in Hyatt Hotels and other major businesses.

She starred as Sara Crewe in the 1995 film A Little Princess and as Alice Marshall in the 1997 action film Air Force One.

She later stepped away from acting to focus on philanthropy and impact investing, founding the Blue Haven Initiative.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Liesel has one full sibling, a brother named Matthew Pritzker.

She also has three half-siblings from her father Robert Pritzker’s first marriage to Audrey Gilbert: Jennifer N. Pritzker, Linda Pritzker, and Karen Pritzker Vlock.

Her stage name “Matthews” was chosen in part to honor her brother Matthew and to navigate a dispute between her divorced parents over which surname she should use professionally.

She and her brother Matthew later joined together in a legal action related to family trusts.

Career

Matthews began acting as a child after being spotted in a stage production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

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She made her film debut as the lead in Alfonso Cuarón’s A Little Princess (1995), earning critical praise for her performance.

She followed that with a supporting role as the president’s daughter in Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One (1997) opposite Harrison Ford, and appeared in the 2000 film Blast.

She also performed on stage, including a Broadway role in Vincent in Brixton for which she received a Theatre World Award.

After leaving film acting, she studied at Columbia University and shifted her focus to impact investing and philanthropy.

In 2012 she founded the Blue Haven Initiative with her husband to pursue investments with social and environmental returns.

Earlier, as a young adult, she and her brother pursued a lawsuit against family members over the management of trusts, which resulted in a substantial settlement.

Accolades

Matthews received a Young Artist Award nomination for her leading role in A Little Princess, a film that earned two Academy Award nominations and enduring critical regard.

She won a Theatre World Award for her Broadway performance in Vincent in Brixton.

Beyond acting, she has been recognized as a leader in the impact-investing field through her work with the Blue Haven Initiative, which applies capital toward measurable social and environmental outcomes.