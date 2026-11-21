Robert Reed had an estimated net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in 1992, adjusted for inflation. The American actor earned his wealth through a television and film career that spanned more than three decades. He became famous for playing Mike Brady, the father in the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 to 1974.

Although the family sitcom became his most recognisable work, Reed was an accomplished dramatic actor. He appeared in more than 100 television and film productions, including The Defenders, Mannix, Nurse, Rich Man, Poor Man and Roots.

His performances earned him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He also appeared in films such as Bloodlust!, Hurry Sundown and Star!.

Reed remained active in television until shortly before his death on May 12, 1992. He was 59 years old.

Robert Reed Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth October 19, 1932 Place of Birth Highland Park, Illinois

Early Life

Robert Reed was born John Robert Rietz Jr. on October 19, 1932, in Highland Park, Illinois. His parents were Helen and John Rietz Sr., who had been high school sweethearts.

His father’s government work meant the family moved several times during his childhood. Reed spent part of his early life in Navasota, Texas, and Shawnee, Oklahoma.

He attended West Division School in Illinois and Woodrow Wilson Grade School in Oklahoma. As a teenager, he studied at Central High School in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Reed developed an interest in performing while still in school. He participated in stage productions and sang. He also worked as a local radio announcer and wrote and produced radio dramas.

After graduating from high school, he enrolled at Northwestern University in Illinois. He appeared in several university plays and developed his acting skills.

He later travelled to England, where he studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London for one term. The training strengthened his interest in classical theatre and prepared him for a professional acting career.

Career Beginnings

Reed returned to the United States after his studies in London. He initially worked in summer stock theatre in Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania.

He later joined the Shakespearewrights theatre group before moving to the Studebaker Theater company in Chicago. During this period, he adopted the professional name Robert Reed.

His stage experience helped him develop a reputation as a serious performer. He was particularly interested in classical theatre and dramatic roles.

In the late 1950s, Reed moved to Los Angeles to pursue opportunities in television and film. His transition to screen acting marked the beginning of a career that would eventually make him a household name.

Television Career

Reed made his television debut in 1959, appearing in episodes of Father Knows Best, Make Room for Daddy and The Californians.

He continued securing guest appearances in the early 1960s. His credits included Men into Space, Bronco, Lawman and Tallahassee 7000.

His first major television role came in 1961 when he joined the CBS courtroom drama The Defenders. He played defence attorney Kenneth Preston alongside E. G. Marshall, who portrayed his father, Lawrence Preston.

The series ran until 1965 and helped establish Reed as a leading television actor. His performance demonstrated his ability to handle serious dramatic material.

After The Defenders, he secured a recurring role on the NBC medical drama Dr. Kildare. He also appeared in programmes such as Family Affair, Hondo, Ironside and Journey to the Unknown.

In 1968, Reed began playing Lieutenant Adam Tobias in the detective series Mannix. The role further strengthened his television career before he landed his most famous part.

The Brady Bunch

Reed achieved international recognition in 1969 when he was cast as Mike Brady on ABC’s The Brady Bunch.

The sitcom followed the lives of a blended family consisting of parents Mike and Carol Brady and their six children. Reed played the family patriarch opposite Florence Henderson, who portrayed Carol Brady.

The series ran for five seasons, producing 117 episodes before ending in 1974. Although it was not an immediate ratings success, it became highly popular through syndication.

Reed’s portrayal of Mike Brady made him one of the most recognisable television fathers in American entertainment. The show’s continued popularity ensured that new generations of viewers became familiar with his work.

However, Reed was reportedly unhappy with several aspects of the production. He had trained as a classical actor and believed some of the scripts did not reflect his abilities. He also disagreed with the show’s creative direction.

His relationship with the programme’s producers and creator, Sherwood Schwartz, became strained. Reports indicated that Reed faced the possibility of being replaced if the sitcom continued for another season. However, the series was cancelled in 1974.

Despite his frustrations, Reed eventually returned to the Brady franchise. He appeared in reunion films, television specials and sequel productions, including The Brady Girls Get Married, A Very Brady Christmas and The Bradys.

The role remained the defining part of his career and an important contributor to his public profile.

Further Television Career

While The Brady Bunch was still running, Reed continued taking roles in other television productions.

He appeared in television films such as Assignment: Munich, Haunts of the Very Rich, Snatched and The Man Who Couldn’t Talk to Kids.

He also guest-starred in programmes including The Mod Squad, Mission: Impossible and Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law.

After the sitcom ended, Reed returned to more dramatic performances. One of his notable appearances came in the medical drama Medical Center, where he portrayed a transgender doctor in a two-episode storyline.

The performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 1976.

That year, he also received an Emmy nomination for his work in the miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man. The production was based on the novel by Irwin Shaw.

In 1977, Reed received another Emmy nomination for his performance in the historical miniseries Roots. The production became one of the most influential television dramas of its time.

His other television films during the late 1970s included SST: Death Flight, The Hunted Lady, Mandrake and Love’s Savage Fury.

He also appeared in episodes of The Love Boat, The Runaways, Vega$ and Fantasy Island.

Nurse

Reed continued working in television during the 1980s. His credits included the television films Casino and Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story, as well as the miniseries Scruples.

In 1981, he secured the leading role of Dr. Adam Rose in the medical drama Nurse. The NBC series followed the lives of healthcare workers and ran until 1982.

The role allowed Reed to return to the serious dramatic work he had pursued earlier in his career.

He subsequently appeared in several television programmes, including Hotel, Matt Houston, Cover Up, Murder, She Wrote, Hunter and Duet.

Toward the end of the decade, his television credits included Day by Day, Free Spirit and the crime dramedy Snoops.

Reed remained active until 1992. His final television appearance was in an episode of the crime drama Jake and the Fatman.

Film Career

Although Reed was primarily known for television, he also appeared in several feature films.

His early screen credits included uncredited roles in Pal Joey, The Hunters and Torpedo Run during the late 1950s.

In 1961, he had a prominent role in the horror thriller Bloodlust!. The film provided an opportunity to expand his work beyond television.

He later appeared in Otto Preminger’s 1967 drama Hurry Sundown, which starred Jane Fonda and Michael Caine.

In 1968, Reed appeared in Robert Wise’s musical biographical film Star!, starring Julie Andrews. The film explored the life and career of British stage performer Gertrude Lawrence.

Other film credits included The Maltese Bippy and Prime Target.

Although his film career was smaller than his television work, these productions added to his experience and professional earnings.

Personal Life

Reed married Marilyn Rosenberger, a fellow Northwestern University student, in 1954. The couple had one daughter, Karen, before divorcing in 1959.

Reed was gay but kept his sexuality private during his lifetime. He was concerned that public disclosure could damage his acting career and limit opportunities in the entertainment industry.

He rarely discussed his private life publicly. His decision reflected the professional and social pressures faced by gay actors in Hollywood during that period.

Robert Reed’s Death

In late 1991, Reed was diagnosed with colon cancer. His health deteriorated, and he died on May 12, 1992, in Pasadena, California. He was 59 years old.

His death was initially attributed to colon cancer. Later disclosures revealed that he had also been HIV-positive.

Reed’s death marked the end of a career that had included some of American television’s most memorable productions. His work on The Brady Bunch ensured that he remained a familiar figure to audiences long after his passing.

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