Kenya Power Email Services Disrupted by Global Microsoft Outage

Kenya Power has announced disruptions to its email services following a global outage affecting several Microsoft 365 applications, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot.

The utility said the technical problems had temporarily affected its ability to respond to customer enquiries submitted through email.

“We are experiencing disruptions to our email services due to a global Microsoft outage. As a result, we are temporarily unable to respond to customer queries submitted via email,” Kenya Power said in a statement.

The disruption comes as Microsoft continues efforts to restore services following connectivity problems reported across its platforms.

Microsoft has said the outage was not caused by a cybersecurity incident. However, efforts to resolve the technical issues have continued, with users in different countries reporting varying levels of disruption.

Affected services include Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Copilot. Some users have been unable to send or receive emails, access certain files or view information on their calendar applications.

Other users have reported that they can still access Teams and use its messaging and online meeting features.

The full scale of the outage remains unclear, although Microsoft 365 has more than 430 million users worldwide, according to the company’s website.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks service disruptions through user reports, recorded about 140,000 reports of Outlook problems from 74 countries on Thursday evening.

The actual number of affected users could be higher because the platform relies largely on individuals reporting service interruptions.

The outage is also affecting businesses and other organisations that depend on Microsoft’s cloud-based services for daily operations.

Technology companies OpenAI and Anthropic have also reported service problems linked to the disruption.