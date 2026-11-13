Three Arrested as DCI Recovers Explosives and Ammunition in Embakasi Raid

Three suspects have been arrested after detectives recovered a cache of explosive devices and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation in Tassia, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation began after detectives received credible intelligence about the suspected possession of dangerous materials at a residential property in the area.

In a statement, the DCI identified the first two suspects as Kelvin Oluoch Obunaka and his brother, Benjamin Obunaka, alias Obunaka the DJ.

The two were arrested at a residence in Tassia Stage by detectives from Embakasi.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly led detectives to a second house belonging to Kennedy Nzau, near Triple M Supermarket in Tassia.

A search of the property led to the recovery of several explosive devices and ammunition concealed in a brown leather bag.

The recovered items included six CS smoke hand-thrown grenades, four Model 2020 hand-thrown tear gas grenades and one 64mm CS hand-thrown smoke grenade.

Detectives also recovered three 37/38mm rifle-launched tear gas grenades, one 37/38mm flash-bang grenade and 16 rounds of 7.62mm blank ammunition.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives documented the scene, while the recovered materials were secured as exhibits for further forensic examination.

The three suspects remain in police custody as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding their possession of the materials, their intended use and possible links to other criminal activities.

The DCI said investigations were ongoing as officers sought to establish the origin of the recovered items and whether other individuals were involved.

The agency also thanked members of the public for providing information that helps security agencies prevent crime and disrupt criminal activities.

“The DCI appreciates members of the public for their continued cooperation in sharing credible information, which remains instrumental in preventing crime, disrupting criminal activities and safeguarding communities,” the agency said.