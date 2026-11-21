President William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries have made fresh appointments to various government boards and institutions.

The appointments, published in a Gazette Notice dated November 20, 2026, affect several state agencies and professional bodies.

President Ruto appointed Dr Mwanakitina Bakari and Samuel Kaunda Ogweno as members of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi appointed Leonard Mayende as Chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management Board.

Mbadi also appointed Sadam Ismail, Esther Wainoi Ndiga, Mathew Kipkoros Kibet and Saadia Ibrahim Farah as members of the board.

In a separate appointment, the Treasury CS named Catherine Asemeit Omasete as a member of the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board.

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku appointed Dr Rebeccah Ann Maina as a member of the Council of the Institute of Human Resource Management.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appointed Noel Tanui as Chairperson of the Occupational Therapy Council of Kenya.

He also appointed Jared Orina, Wycliffe Ezekiel Apindi, Sanaipei Kimiti, Amina Mohamed Abdille and Margaret N. Koech as members of the council.

Duale further appointed Kassim Mohamed Farrah as a member of the Board of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appointed Evans Kimeres as a member of the Council of the Coffee Research and Training Institute of Kenya.

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya reappointed Hussein Haret Borle as a member of the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa reappointed Roney Mayow Yussuf and Dr Erick Kipkoech Korir as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua also reappointed Philip Ledama Ololngojine as a member of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

The appointees will serve three-year terms.