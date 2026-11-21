Knowing how to wash an electric kettle properly helps remove limescale, mineral deposits, stains, and unpleasant smells that develop over time. An electric kettle is used regularly to boil water for tea, coffee, and other beverages, making it important to keep it clean and hygienic. Minerals in water can accumulate inside the kettle, forming white or brown deposits that may affect its appearance and performance. Fortunately, cleaning an electric kettle is simple and requires only a few household items.

Before washing your electric kettle, switch it off, unplug it from the power socket, and allow it to cool completely. Never clean an electric kettle while it is connected to electricity or still hot. Remove the kettle from its base and place it on a stable surface near your sink.

Empty the Remaining Water

Pour out any water left inside the kettle. If the water has been sitting for a long time, empty it completely before cleaning. Open the lid and inspect the interior for limescale, mineral deposits, stains, or other residue that may have accumulated around the bottom and sides.

Prepare a Vinegar Cleaning Solution

White vinegar is an effective household solution for removing limescale from electric kettles. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water, depending on the size of your kettle.

For example, you can use two cups of white vinegar and two cups of water. Pour the mixture into the kettle, ensuring that it covers the areas affected by limescale.

Soak the Kettle to Remove Limescale

Allow the vinegar and water solution to sit inside the kettle for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. If the kettle has heavy limescale buildup, you may leave the solution for longer, provided the manufacturer’s instructions allow it.

The acidity of the vinegar helps loosen mineral deposits, making them easier to remove without scrubbing aggressively.

Boil the Cleaning Solution

If your kettle’s care instructions permit it, switch it on and allow the vinegar solution to boil. Once it has boiled, switch off the kettle and allow the solution to cool.

Boiling the mixture can help loosen stubborn deposits. However, avoid boiling a cleaning solution if the manufacturer advises against it, and never leave the kettle unattended.

Rinse the Interior Thoroughly

Pour out the vinegar solution and rinse the kettle several times using clean water. Use a soft sponge or non-abrasive cloth to gently wipe the inside if necessary.

Avoid steel wool, abrasive scrubbers, and harsh chemicals that may scratch or damage the kettle’s interior surface.

Wash the Exterior

Use a damp microfiber cloth with a little mild dishwashing soap to wipe the outside of the kettle. Remove fingerprints, grease, dust, and stains from the body, handle, and lid.

Never immerse the electric kettle, power base, electrical connections, or cord in water. Wipe the exterior with a clean damp cloth and dry it thoroughly.

Remove the Vinegar Smell

If your kettle still smells of vinegar after cleaning, fill it with fresh water, boil the water, and discard it. Repeat this process once or twice until the smell disappears.

You can also rinse the kettle thoroughly and leave the lid open for a short time to allow it to air out.

Clean the Filter and Dry the Kettle

If your electric kettle has a removable filter, take it out and rinse it under clean running water. Gently remove any mineral deposits using a soft brush before reinstalling it.

Wipe the exterior with a dry cloth and allow the kettle to dry completely before placing it back on its power base.

Also Read: How to Install iPerf3 on Windows