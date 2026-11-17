Learning how to install iPerf3 on Windows allows you to test network performance, measure internet speeds between devices, and identify possible connection problems. iPerf3 is a network testing tool used by IT professionals, network administrators, and students to measure bandwidth, throughput, and data transfer performance. You can install and run iPerf3 on a Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop by downloading the program files and configuring them correctly.

Before installing iPerf3, ensure that your laptop meets the basic requirements.

You need:

A Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer.

Administrator privileges.

An internet connection.

Sufficient storage space.

A compatible iPerf3 Windows build.

Most modern Windows laptops can run iPerf3 without difficulty.

Download iPerf3 for Windows

The next step is to download the iPerf3 package.

Open your web browser and search for an iPerf3 Windows build from a trusted source. The official iPerf3 project provides source code, while Windows binaries are distributed separately.

Choose a package compatible with your Windows system, preferably a 64-bit version.

Download the ZIP file and save it in your Downloads folder.

Extract the iPerf3 Files

After downloading the ZIP package, you need to extract its contents.

Follow these instructions:

Open your Downloads folder.

Locate the downloaded iPerf3 ZIP file.

Right-click the file.

Select Extract All.

Choose a destination folder.

Click Extract.

You should see the iPerf3 executable file, usually named iperf3.exe, inside the extracted folder.

Move iPerf3 to a Permanent Folder

To make iPerf3 easier to access, move the extracted folder to a permanent location.

For example, create a folder called iPerf3 inside your C drive.

Your executable file could then be located at:

C:\iPerf3\iperf3.exe

Keeping the program in one location makes it easier to run commands without repeatedly searching for the downloaded file.

Open Command Prompt

iPerf3 runs through Command Prompt or PowerShell.

To open Command Prompt:

Press Windows + R.

Type cmd.

Press Enter.

Navigate to the folder containing iPerf3 by entering:

cd C:\iPerf3

Press Enter to access the program directory.

Verify the iPerf3 Installation

After opening the correct folder, check whether iPerf3 is working.

Enter:

iperf3.exe –version

Press Enter.

Windows should display the installed iPerf3 version and other program information.

If the version information appears, the program is ready to use.

Add iPerf3 to the Windows PATH

You can add iPerf3 to the Windows PATH so that you can run it from any Command Prompt location.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Windows Start menu.

Search for Environment Variables.

Select Edit the system environment variables.

Click Environment Variables.

Locate Path under System Variables.

Select Path and click Edit.

Click New.

Enter C:\iPerf3.

Click OK to save the changes.

Close and reopen Command Prompt.

You can now run:

iperf3 –version

without navigating to the installation folder first.

Test Network Performance Using iPerf3

To test network performance, you need two devices with iPerf3 installed. One device acts as the server, while the other acts as the client.

On the first computer, open Command Prompt and enter:

iperf3 -s

This starts the iPerf3 server.

On the second computer, enter:

iperf3 -c SERVER_IP_ADDRESS

Replace SERVER_IP_ADDRESS with the actual IP address of the computer running the server.

For example:

iperf3 -c 192.168.1.10

The test will measure network throughput between the two devices and display the results.

Troubleshoot iPerf3 Installation Problems

If Windows cannot recognise the iPerf3 command, check whether you are running it from the correct folder or have configured PATH properly.

If the client cannot connect to the server, confirm that both devices are connected to the network and that the server is running.

You may also need to allow iPerf3 through Windows Firewall. The default iPerf3 test port is TCP 5201.

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