Learning how to install the IDM extension in Chrome allows you to integrate Internet Download Manager (IDM) with Google Chrome for easier file downloading. The IDM Integration Module helps Chrome detect downloadable files, including videos, documents, music, and other supported content. Once installed and enabled, the extension can automatically send supported downloads to IDM instead of using Chrome’s built-in download manager.

Before adding the IDM extension to Chrome, ensure that Internet Download Manager is installed on your Windows laptop.

If you have not installed it:

Open your web browser.

Visit the official Internet Download Manager website.

Download the IDM installer.

Open the downloaded installation file.

Follow the installation instructions.

Complete the setup process.

Open IDM after installation to confirm that it is working correctly.

Open Google Chrome

The next step is to open Google Chrome on your laptop.

Click the Chrome icon on your desktop or search for Google Chrome in the Windows Start menu.

Ensure that you are using an updated version of Chrome to avoid compatibility problems with the IDM extension.

Open Chrome Extensions

To access the extensions section:

Open Google Chrome.

Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.

Select Extensions.

Click Manage Extensions.

A new page will open showing the extensions installed in your browser.

Install the IDM Integration Module

IDM normally installs its Chrome integration extension together with the desktop application.

Open Internet Download Manager and select Options.

Go to the General tab and look for the option labelled Capture downloads from the following browsers.

Make sure Google Chrome is selected.

If the IDM Integration Module is already installed, Chrome should display it in the extensions list.

If it is missing, use the official IDM website to access the Chrome extension instructions and follow the recommended installation method.

Enable the IDM Extension in Chrome

After installing the IDM Integration Module, you need to enable it.

Follow these instructions:

Open Chrome.

Enter chrome://extensions/ in the address bar.

Press Enter.

Locate IDM Integration Module.

Turn on the extension switch.

If the extension is not listed, check whether IDM is correctly installed and follow the official integration instructions.

Allow IDM to Capture Downloads

Once the extension is enabled, open Internet Download Manager.

Click Options and select the General tab.

Ensure that Google Chrome is selected under the browser integration settings.

Click OK to save your changes.

This allows IDM to communicate with Chrome and capture supported downloads.

Test Whether the IDM Extension Is Working

To confirm that the extension is working, open Chrome and visit a website that offers downloadable files.

Click a supported download link.

If IDM integration is working correctly, an IDM download window should appear, allowing you to choose where to save the file.

You can also check whether the downloaded file appears in the IDM download list.

Fix IDM Extension Problems in Chrome

If IDM does not appear in Chrome or fails to capture downloads, try the following solutions:

Update Internet Download Manager to the latest version.

Update Google Chrome.

Ensure IDM Integration Module is enabled.

Restart Chrome after changing the extension settings.

Open IDM Options and confirm that Chrome integration is selected.

Reinstall IDM using its official installer if the extension remains unavailable.

Avoid installing modified IDM extensions from unknown websites because they may compromise your browser’s security.

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