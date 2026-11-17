Learning how to install Python on Windows allows you to write programs, automate tasks, analyse data, develop websites, and build software applications. Python is one of the most popular programming languages because it is beginner-friendly and supports a wide range of development projects. Whether you are using Windows 10 or Windows 11, you can install Python by downloading the official installer and configuring it correctly.

Before installing Python, ensure that your computer meets the basic requirements.

You need:

A Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop.

A compatible 64-bit processor.

Sufficient storage space.

Administrator privileges.

An internet connection to download Python.

You can check your Windows version by pressing Windows + R, typing winver, and pressing Enter.

Download Python from the Official Website

The first step is to download Python from its official website.

Open your browser and visit the Python website. Navigate to the Downloads section and select Windows.

Choose the latest stable Python release that supports your Windows version. For most modern laptops, the 64-bit installer is the appropriate option.

Click the download option and wait for the installer to finish downloading.

Run the Python Installer

After downloading Python, open your Downloads folder.

Locate the Python installation file and double-click it to launch the setup wizard.

A setup window will appear with several installation options.

Before proceeding, tick the checkbox labelled Add Python to PATH.

This option allows Windows to recognise Python commands when you use Command Prompt or PowerShell.

Install Python on Your Laptop

After selecting the PATH option, click Install Now.

Windows may request permission to make changes to your device. Select Yes to continue.

The installer will begin copying the necessary files and configuring Python.

Wait for the installation process to finish. Once completed, click Close to exit the setup window.

Verify the Python Installation

After installing Python, confirm that it is working correctly.

Follow these instructions:

Press Windows + R.

Type cmd and press Enter.

Enter the following command:

python –version

Press Enter.

If Python is installed correctly, Command Prompt will display the installed version number.

You can also check the Python launcher by entering:

py –version

Open Python on Windows

You can start using Python through Command Prompt or the Windows Start menu.

To open Python through Command Prompt, enter:

python

Press Enter to launch the interactive Python shell.

You can test it by typing:

print(“Hello World!”)

Press Enter, and Python should display Hello World! on your screen.

To exit the Python shell, type:

exit()

Install a Python Code Editor

Although Python can run through Command Prompt, using a code editor makes programming easier.

Some popular options include:

Visual Studio Code, which provides tools for writing and debugging Python programs.

IDLE, which is included with standard Python installations.

PyCharm, which offers additional development features for Python projects.

Choose a code editor, download its installer from the official website, and follow the setup instructions.

Install Python Packages Using PIP

Python includes a package management tool called pip, which allows you to install additional libraries.

For example, to install the NumPy library, open Command Prompt and enter:

python -m pip install numpy

To install Pandas, enter:

python -m pip install pandas

These libraries provide additional tools for mathematical calculations and data analysis.

Troubleshoot Python Installation Problems

If Windows displays an error saying Python is not recognised, check whether you selected Add Python to PATH during installation.

You can also try running:

py –version

If the problem continues, reinstall Python and ensure that the PATH option is enabled.

Close and reopen Command Prompt after making changes to your environment settings.

Also Read: How to Install Adobe Photoshop on a Laptop