The Kenya Meteorological Department has listed 37 counties expected to receive rainfall over the next seven days, warning of possible flooding in susceptible areas.

In its weekly weather advisory covering November 17 to 23, issued on Monday, November 17, the department said rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Bomet, Busia, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Vihiga and Wajir counties.

Kenya Met warned that the continued rainfall could cause localised flooding, flash floods in susceptible areas, waterlogging and soil erosion.

The weather conditions could also temporarily disrupt transport, particularly in low-lying areas, urban settlements and locations with poor drainage.

The department further warned that rising water levels in rivers and other water bodies could put communities living downstream at risk.

“Residents in flood-prone areas and along riverbanks are advised to remain vigilant and monitor changing weather and river conditions,” the advisory stated.

Kenya Met urged members of the public to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and swollen rivers, whether on foot or in vehicles.

Residents were also advised to keep children away from rivers, drainage channels and flooded areas.

The department encouraged households and institutions to clear their drainage systems to minimise localised flooding.

People living in landslide-prone areas were advised to remain alert to possible slope instability following continued rainfall.

County governments and disaster management agencies were also urged to strengthen preparedness, monitor vulnerable locations and improve emergency response arrangements.

The public has been advised to follow official weather updates and guidance from relevant authorities.