Detectives in Likoni, Mombasa County, launched investigations after an unidentified man was found murdered outside a bar and restaurant following suspected gunshots.

The incident occurred at Peleleza Bar and Restaurant on Monday night, November 16, at around 10:40pm.

Attendants reported that two unidentified men entered the restaurant and ordered Del Monte juice.

At the time, other customers were playing pool inside the establishment.

After the game, one of the pool players walked out of the bar, followed by the two customers who had ordered the juice.

A short while later, a loud bang, suspected to have been gunshots, was heard from outside the establishment.

Upon rushing outside to establish what had happened, the bar operators and other individuals discovered the lifeless body of one of the pool players lying in a pool of blood.

The victim’s identity had not been established by the time police arrived.

Police visited and processed the scene.

Crime Scene Investigation personnel recovered a panga lying next to the left side of the deceased’s body. However, no spent cartridges were found at the scene.

The body was subsequently moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary, where it awaits identification and a postmortem examination.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and pursuing leads to establish the identity of the deceased and those responsible for the attack.

And an eight-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in Imara Daima, Embakasi Sub-County, Nairobi County.

The deceased, identified as Gift Luvembe Savai, was reportedly electrocuted on Monday, November 16, in an incident that left him with severe burn injuries.

According to police, a man who was waiting for customers at a nearby stage noticed a commotion and, upon checking, found the boy trapped by a live electrical wire.

The man reportedly attempted to rescue the child before rushing him to Equity Afya Hospital in Imara Daima for emergency treatment.

However, the boy was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers from Villa Police Station later visited the hospital and found the child’s body lying on a hospital bed, with burn injuries on both hands and blood oozing from his nose.

The body was subsequently moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the circumstances and cause of death.

Police are expected to investigate the incident, including the circumstances under which the live electrical wire was exposed.