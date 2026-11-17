Learning how to install Jupyter Notebook in Windows allows you to write and execute Python code, analyse data, create visualisations, and work on machine-learning projects. Jupyter Notebook is a popular development environment used by students, researchers, data scientists, and programmers. You can install Jupyter Notebook on a Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop using Python and the pip package manager.

Before installing Jupyter Notebook, ensure that Python is installed on your Windows computer.

To check:

Press Windows + R on your keyboard.

Type cmd and press Enter.

In Command Prompt, enter:

python –version

Press Enter to display your Python version.

If Python is installed correctly, Windows will display the version number. If it is not installed, download and install Python from its official website.

Download and Install Python

If your laptop does not have Python, visit the official Python website.

Select Downloads and choose the appropriate Windows installer.

Open the downloaded file and tick the option labelled Add Python to PATH before clicking Install Now.

Wait for the installation to finish.

After installation, reopen Command Prompt and check Python using:

python –version

Update the pip Package Manager

Jupyter Notebook is installed using pip, which is Python’s package management tool.

Open Command Prompt and enter:

python -m pip install –upgrade pip

Press Enter and wait for pip to update.

Updating pip helps ensure that you are using a recent version of the package manager when installing Jupyter Notebook.

Install Jupyter Notebook Using CMD

Once Python and pip are ready, you can install Jupyter Notebook.

In Command Prompt, enter:

python -m pip install notebook

Press Enter to begin the installation.

Windows will download Jupyter Notebook and its required packages.

Wait until the installation process is complete. The time required will depend on your internet connection.

Launch Jupyter Notebook

After installing Jupyter Notebook, you can start it through Command Prompt.

Enter the following command:

jupyter notebook

Press Enter.

Jupyter Notebook will start a local server and usually open automatically in your default web browser.

You will see the Jupyter Notebook dashboard, where you can create notebooks, organise files, and manage programming projects.

Create Your First Jupyter Notebook

After opening the Jupyter Notebook dashboard, you can create a new notebook.

Follow these instructions:

Click New in the dashboard.

Select Python 3 or the available Python kernel.

Wait for a new notebook to open.

Click inside the first empty cell.

Enter a simple Python command:

print(“Hello World!”)

Press Shift + Enter to execute the code.

If Hello World! appears below the cell, your Jupyter Notebook is working correctly.

Install Additional Python Libraries

Jupyter Notebook allows you to work with different Python libraries for data analysis, scientific computing, and visualisation.

For example, you can install popular libraries using Command Prompt:

python -m pip install numpy pandas matplotlib

These libraries provide tools for mathematical calculations, data manipulation, and creating graphs.

You can also import them into your notebook when working on programming projects.

Troubleshoot Jupyter Notebook Installation Problems

If Windows displays an error stating that Jupyter is not recognised, try launching it using:

python -m notebook

If the command fails because the package is missing, reinstall it using:

python -m pip install –upgrade notebook

Also ensure that Python and its Scripts folder are correctly configured in your Windows PATH environment variable.

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