Knowing how to wash an alpaca blanket properly helps preserve its softness, warmth, and natural texture. Alpaca blankets are made from delicate natural fibres that can easily shrink, become rough, or lose their shape when exposed to excessive heat, harsh detergents, or aggressive washing. Whether your blanket is used on a bed, sofa, or during cold weather, proper cleaning is essential to keep it fresh, comfortable, and long-lasting. With the right approach, you can clean an alpaca blanket without damaging its delicate fibres.

Before washing your alpaca blanket, check the manufacturer’s care instructions. Some alpaca blankets are suitable for handwashing, while others may require professional dry cleaning. The washing instructions depend on the fibre composition, weaving technique, and whether the blanket contains other materials such as wool, cotton, or synthetic fibres.

If the label recommends dry cleaning, follow those instructions to avoid damaging the blanket.

Shake the Blanket to Remove Dust

Take the blanket outside and gently shake it to remove dust, loose dirt, hair, and debris. You can also use a soft-bristled brush to remove surface dirt. Avoid beating the blanket aggressively because this can damage the delicate alpaca fibres and affect its texture.

Prepare Lukewarm Water and Mild Detergent

Fill a basin, bathtub, or clean washing container with lukewarm or cool water. Add a small amount of mild detergent specifically formulated for wool or delicate natural fibres.

Avoid using ordinary harsh detergents, bleach, fabric softeners, or products containing strong chemicals, as they can damage the fibres and reduce the blanket’s natural softness.

Handwash the Alpaca Blanket Gently

Submerge the blanket in the water and gently press it down to allow the detergent to penetrate the fibres. Move it slowly through the water without rubbing, twisting, or scrubbing aggressively.

Allow it to soak for approximately 10 to 15 minutes if the care label permits. Avoid excessive movement because alpaca fibres can felt when exposed to friction and temperature changes.

Rinse with Clean Water

Drain the soapy water and refill the basin with clean, cool water. Gently press the blanket to remove detergent. Repeat the rinsing process until the water is clear and no soap residue remains.

Do not wring or twist the blanket to remove water because this can stretch the fibres and cause it to lose its original shape.

Remove Excess Water Carefully

Press the blanket gently against the sides of the basin to remove excess water. You can also lay it on a clean, dry towel, roll the towel and blanket together, and gently press to absorb moisture.

Avoid squeezing aggressively, as this may damage the fibres or distort the blanket.

Dry the Blanket Properly

Lay the alpaca blanket flat on a clean, dry towel or drying rack in a well-ventilated area. Reshape it gently while it is still damp to restore its original dimensions.

Avoid hanging it when wet because its weight can stretch the fibres. Keep it away from direct sunlight, radiators, heaters, and tumble dryers unless the care label specifically permits their use.

Store the Alpaca Blanket Correctly

Once the blanket is completely dry, fold it neatly and store it in a clean, dry place. Use a breathable cotton storage bag to protect it from dust and insects.

Avoid storing the blanket in plastic bags for extended periods, as trapped moisture can encourage mildew and unpleasant smells.

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