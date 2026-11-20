Knowing how to wash an air fryer properly helps keep your appliance clean, prevent unpleasant smells, remove grease buildup, and ensure your food tastes fresh every time you cook. Air fryers can accumulate oil, crumbs, burnt food particles, and residue from repeated use. Cleaning your air fryer regularly also helps maintain its performance and extend its lifespan. Fortunately, washing an air fryer is simple and requires only a few household cleaning supplies.

Before washing your air fryer, switch it off, unplug it from the power socket, and allow it to cool completely. Never attempt to clean an air fryer while it is still hot because you may burn yourself or damage its components. Once it has cooled, remove the basket, tray, and any other detachable accessories.

Remove Food Crumbs and Loose Dirt

Empty any leftover food particles, crumbs, or debris from the air fryer basket and bottom tray. You can use a soft brush, paper towel, or dry cloth to remove loose dirt. Check the corners and spaces where food particles may have accumulated.

Wash the Basket and Tray

Remove the air fryer basket and tray and wash them using warm water, mild dishwashing soap, and a soft sponge. Gently scrub away grease, oil, and food residue without using steel wool, abrasive scrubbers, or harsh cleaning chemicals that could damage the non-stick coating.

If stubborn grease has accumulated, soak the basket and tray in warm, soapy water for about 10 to 20 minutes before scrubbing.

Clean the Inside of the Air Fryer

Use a damp microfiber cloth or soft sponge to wipe the interior of the air fryer. Pay attention to the sides, bottom, and areas where grease may have splashed during cooking. Avoid pouring water into the air fryer or immersing the main appliance in water because it contains electrical components.

Clean the Heating Element

Turn the air fryer upside down carefully, if the design allows, to access the heating element. Use a soft brush or slightly damp cloth to remove grease and food particles. Ensure the heating element is completely cool before cleaning, and avoid scrubbing it aggressively.

Clean the Exterior

Wipe the outside of the air fryer using a damp cloth and a little mild dishwashing soap if necessary. Remove fingerprints, grease stains, and dust from the control panel and exterior surfaces. Avoid allowing water to enter the buttons, display, ventilation openings, or electrical connections.

Rinse and Dry the Removable Parts

Rinse the basket and tray thoroughly with clean water to remove soap residue. Use a clean towel to dry them or allow them to air-dry completely before putting them back into the appliance. Make sure no moisture remains inside the air fryer.

Reassemble and Store the Air Fryer

Once all the parts are completely dry, return the basket and tray to the air fryer. Wipe the appliance one final time and store it in a clean, dry place. Your air fryer is now ready for the next cooking session.

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