The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of its criminal information database, US media reports, citing two people briefed on the issue.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database is used by federal and local law enforcement to share information on warrants and background checks. The BBC contacted the FBI for comment.

This comes after a string of tech outages which hit banking, air traffic control and other sectors in the US last week. Officials have said they were not caused by cyberattacks, but the blackouts have sparked scrutiny from lawmakers.

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross was fired this week, with US President Donald Trump saying he was not good enough.

It would not be the first time hackers have targeted the FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the US.

In September, the FBI said it was investigating an apparent breach by a cyber-crime group ShinyHunters, which claimed it had stolen sensitive information on all bureau staff – around 38,000 people.

After that hack, one former FBI agent told the BBC he feared for the safety of current employees, whose personal information could soon become available online to criminals and hostile nation-state hackers.

In a separate development, NBC reported an apparent cyberattack against the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) .

Employees were informed on Thursday that its farm payment system had been targeted, NBC said.

The USDA has not publicly commented on the issue.

By BBC