Ronald Eugene Rivera is an American football executive, former player, and coach born on January 7, 1962, in Fort Ord, California.

Of Puerto Rican, Mexican, and Filipino descent, he played linebacker in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and later became a successful head coach with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team/Commanders.

He is a Super Bowl champion as a player and a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

In recent years he has returned to his alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley, serving as general manager of the football program and later adding the role of athletic director for football.

Rivera is widely respected for his leadership, defensive expertise, and resilience, including his successful battle with cancer.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ron is one of four brothers raised in a close-knit military family. The brothers are Steve (the oldest), Michael (often called Mickey), Ron, and John (the youngest).

Their father, Eugenio Rivera, was a Puerto Rican-born U.S. Army officer who served for 32 years, including deployments related to Vietnam, which led the family to move frequently among bases in places such as Germany, Panama, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and California.

Their mother, Dolores, is of Mexican and Filipino heritage.

Michael “Mickey” Rivera, three years older than Ron, owned pizza businesses in Reno, Nevada, with his wife Rosemary.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer around 2013 and passed away on July 28, 2015, at age 57 after a roughly two-year fight.

The loss deeply affected Ron, who has spoken publicly about Mickey’s positive attitude and determination.

Steve and John have remained part of the family’s supportive circle; John has worked as a butcher in the Los Angeles area.

Rivera has frequently noted that growing up as military children strengthened their lifelong brotherly connection.

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Career

Rivera starred as a linebacker at Seaside High School in California before playing college football at the University of California, Berkeley from 1980 to 1983.

As a senior he earned consensus All-American honors and set school records for tackles for loss.

The Chicago Bears selected him in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft.

He spent his entire nine-year playing career with the Bears (1984–1992), appearing in more than 130 games and contributing as a linebacker and special-teams player.

He was a member of the legendary 1985 Bears team that won Super Bowl XX, becoming the first player of Puerto Rican descent to win a Super Bowl.

After retiring as a player, Rivera worked in broadcasting before entering coaching.

He held assistant roles with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, then served as defensive coordinator for the Bears (helping them reach Super Bowl XLI) and later the San Diego Chargers.

In 2011 he became head coach of the Carolina Panthers, leading them for nine seasons.

He guided the team to multiple NFC South titles and a Super Bowl 50 appearance following the 2015 season.

From 2020 to 2023 he served as head coach of the Washington Football Team (later Commanders), leading them to an NFC East title in his first season.

After leaving Washington, he returned to Cal as general manager of the football program.

Accolades

As a player Rivera earned consensus All-American and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors in college, along with the Pop Warner Trophy.

In the NFL he contributed to a Super Bowl XX championship and received team awards such as Bears Man of the Year and the Ed Block Courage Award.

As a coach he was named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year twice (2013 and 2015), becoming one of a select group to win the award more than once.

He also received the PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2005, the Greasy Neale Award, and the 2022 George Halas Award for overcoming adversity after his cancer diagnosis and recovery.

Rivera is the all-time wins leader for the Carolina Panthers among head coaches and has been inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame, the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, and the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame.

He is recognized as a trailblazer as one of the few Latino head coaches in NFL history.