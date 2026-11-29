Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will agree to Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot becoming prime minister first as part of a rotating national unity government.

In a social media post on Saturday, Netanyahu said “my responsibility as a leader obligates me to put everything aside, including the principle of the largest party”, adding he would initially serve as an “alternate prime minister”.

Eisenkot, tasked earlier this month with forming a government within 28 days by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, swiftly responded by inviting caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu to “genuine and accelerated negotiations”.

It comes after Eisenkot accused Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party on Friday of stalling coalition talks ahead of the 6 December deadline.

Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party and three other Jewish opposition parties won 48 seats in October’s election. Netanyahu’s bloc won 53, with both short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Herzog said he consulted all parties during the week after the election before he gave former army chief Eisenkot first chance to form a government.

Two Arab-led alliances, the United Arab List and the Joint List, together won an unprecedented 19 seats following a surge in turnout among Arab voters.

That has positioned them as potential kingmakers, however, all but one of the Jewish parties pledged before the polls not to work with them to form a government.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday, the leader of moderate Islamist Raam party Mansour Abbas suggested that he and his party recognised Hamas as a “terror group”. He confirmed he had voted for a bill Raam had co-sponsored which had included the designation. Such a move could pave the way for his party to join a coalition to unseat Netanyahu.

Eisenkot has made some progress towards achieving the majority he needs, agreeing coalition deals with the Yisrael Beiteinu party and The Democrats.

The fourth member of his bloc, the Beyachad party, is led by former Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said on Thursday that he was in favour of a unity government involving Likud, with Eisenkot serving first as PM.

After Netanyahu’s comments on Sunday, Bennett said Netanyahu had made the right decision in being “willing to join a unity government led by Eisenkot, a government based on an alliance of those who serve”.

Netanyahu said he was making the proposal of a unity government because of “the magnitude of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that does not have the capacity to deal with this danger”.

“If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours,” Eisenkot said in response.

Yashar’s leader said negotiations would be on the “detailed proposal” sent to Netanyahu last Sunday. Eisenkot added that “to this very moment, we have received no response”.

On Friday, Eisenkot accused Likud of “stalling” and claimed the party had not put forward any concrete proposals over the past two weeks.

He went on to ask if Likud was serious about negotiations – with Netanyahu’s offer coming hours later on Saturday.

No political party in Israel has ever won an outright majority, meaning all governments have been coalitions.

In the period 2019 to 2022, one of the most politically fractured in Israeli politics, there were five separate elections as Netanyahu and his rivals struggled time and again to co-operate.

By BBC News