A decorator died after falling while carrying out decoration work at a church in Gilgil Town, Nakuru County.

The deceased, identified as Fredrick Ouma, reportedly fell accidentally on November 21, 2026, while undertaking decoration work at a Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) church within Gilgil town.

According to police, the incident was reported by a woman who had contracted Ouma and another decorator, Naftali Koori, to undertake the decoration work.

Ouma reportedly fell at around 1pm while working at the church, leaving him unconscious.

He was rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital, where he received initial treatment before being referred to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital for specialised medical care.

He was admitted at the facility but succumbed to his injuries on November 22 at around 3pm while undergoing treatment.

His body was transferred to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have documented the incident.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Form Three student was stabbed to death following a domestic altercation with her neighbour in Shipalo Village, Sigalagala area, Kakamega County.

The deceased, identified as Marion Shiumwa, a student at Shikondi Girls Secondary School, was reportedly stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife during a confrontation with her neighbour, Melvin Harambee, on Sunday evening.

The two reportedly engaged in a fight at home before the accused allegedly stabbed Shiumwa in the chest, killing her instantly.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene following the incident.

Police officers from Khayega Police Station, accompanied by detectives from DCI Kakamega East, visited and processed the scene, where the alleged murder weapon was recovered and secured as an exhibit.

The suspect was later arrested by members of the public and handed over to police. She is currently being held at Shishari Police Station as investigations continue.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown.

Shiumwa’s body was moved to St Elizabeth Mukumu Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.