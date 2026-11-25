Corbyn Besson is an American singer and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $2 million. He built his wealth through music, recording projects, live performances and his work as a member of the pop group Why Don’t We.

The group formed in 2016 and became popular through hit songs, extended plays and international tours. Its debut studio album, 8 Letters, reached number nine on the Billboard 200. The band also achieved a number one position on the US Heatseekers chart with its holiday EP, A Why Don’t We Christmas.

After Why Don’t We went on hiatus in 2022 and lost the rights to its name following a legal dispute with former management in 2025, Besson began developing his solo career. He released several singles before launching his debut solo EP, Head First, in January 2026.

Corbyn Besson Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth November 25, 1998 Place of Birth Dallas, Texas, United States

Early Life

Corbyn Matthew Besson was born on November 25, 1998, in Dallas, Texas, United States. He grew up in Virginia and attended high school in Centreville.

Besson developed an interest in music during his childhood. He began playing the guitar at the age of 12 and gradually developed his skills as a singer and songwriter.

He also used social media to introduce his music to a wider audience. YouNow, a live-streaming platform, helped him connect with fans and build an online following.

In 2014, Besson released some of his earliest music. His first songs included The Only One, which was made available through iTunes, and Marathon.

His family also has connections to the music industry. His cousins are members of O’G3NE, a Dutch girl group.

Why Don’t We

Besson’s career reached a new level in 2016 when he joined Jack Avery, Zach Herron, Jonah Marais and Daniel Seavey to form Why Don’t We.

The group quickly attracted attention among young pop music fans. It released several extended plays and built a following through social media, streaming platforms and live performances.

In 2017, the band released A Why Don’t We Christmas. The holiday project reached number one on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

The group continued releasing music before making its full-length album debut in 2018.

Success of the 8 Letters Album

Why Don’t We released its debut studio album, 8 Letters, in August 2018. The album became one of the group’s biggest career milestones.

It reached number nine on the Billboard 200, number 10 in Australia and number 15 in Canada. Its commercial performance helped establish the group as an international pop act.

The album featured songs such as 8 Letters and Fallin’ (Adrenaline). The group also gained attention through collaborations with other artists. One notable appearance was on Logan Paul’s single Help Me Help You.

Why Don’t We continued touring and releasing music. Its growing audience created opportunities through live shows, streaming, merchandise and other entertainment activities.

Besson’s work as a singer and performer during this period contributed to his estimated net worth.

Why Don’t We Management Lawsuit and Breakup

The group’s business relationships later became the subject of a major legal dispute.

In 2021, the members took legal action against former manager David Loeffler. They alleged that he had subjected them to mental, emotional and financial abuse.

Loeffler’s company, Signature Entertainment, filed a counterclaim accusing the members of defamation and seeking $50 million in damages. The dispute also involved the group’s management arrangements and former business partners.

The legal conflict affected the band’s activities. Why Don’t We went on hiatus in 2022 and cancelled a planned tour while the dispute continued.

On February 27, 2025, a jury in Orlando, Florida, delivered a verdict involving the band’s contractual relationship with Signature Entertainment. Four members, including Besson, were found to have breached their contracts. Each was ordered to pay $1.

The jury also rejected the members’ allegations, while Signature’s claim was reduced to $400,000. Reports differed on whether that amount remained payable or was later cancelled.

Former manager Randy Phillips, a co-founder of Signature, was also reported to have been ordered to pay $3 million to former business partners after a finding of tortious interference. Details of any settlement were not publicly available.

The dispute resulted in the loss of the Why Don’t We name and brand to Signature Entertainment. This effectively ended the group’s ability to continue operating under its original identity.

In a statement, the band said the legal outcome would not leave the members financially harmed and that the case had been closed.

Corbyn Besson’s Solo Music Career

Besson began releasing solo music while Why Don’t We was on hiatus. His early releases helped him establish an identity outside the group.

In February 2024, he released Love Me Better. He followed it with Like That, featuring Armani White, in April 2024.

Other releases included Panic, a collaboration with Swedish electronic music duo NOTD, in August 2024, and Don’t Run in October of the same year.

In September 2025, Besson announced another single titled Blink, featuring Tzuyu of the K-pop group TWICE.

During an interview with Forbes that month, he discussed the process of finding his voice as a solo artist. He also spoke about the difficult period following the end of Why Don’t We.

His solo career represented a major change after years of performing as part of a five-member group. He now had greater room to explore his individual sound and creative direction.

Head First EP

Besson released his debut solo EP, Head First, on January 16, 2026.

The project marked an important milestone in his transition from boy-band member to independent recording artist. It gave him an opportunity to present his music under his own name and build a separate audience.

On March 23, 2026, he performed his first solo show in New York at The Gramercy Theatre. His set included original material, a cover of a Billie Eilish song and music from his Why Don’t We years.

The performance allowed longtime fans to reconnect with his earlier work while introducing audiences to his solo catalogue.

Personal Life

Besson has kept much of his personal life away from public attention. However, he has previously been linked to YouTuber Christina Marie.

His public profile grew during his time with Why Don’t We, when he attracted a large following among young music fans. His early success on YouNow also helped establish his online presence before the group became widely known.

Besson continues to develop his music career following the end of Why Don’t We. His solo releases and live performances remain important parts of this new chapter.

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