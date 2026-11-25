Natsumi Abe is a Japanese singer and actress with an estimated net worth of $30 million. She built her wealth through music, acting, television appearances, live performances and publishing. She first became famous as a member of the popular Japanese girl group Morning Musume before establishing a successful solo career.

Morning Musume became one of Japan’s most successful female music groups. The group has recorded more than 50 top-10 singles and sold over 20 million records in Japan. Abe was one of its original members and remained with the group until January 2004.

After leaving Morning Musume, she continued releasing music and developed her acting career. She appeared in several films and television dramas, released three solo studio albums and published photo and essay books. In 2011, she also joined Dream Morning Musume, a reunion group featuring former Morning Musume members.

Natsumi Abe Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth August 10, 1981 Place of Birth Muroran, Hokkaido, Japan

Early Life

Natsumi Abe was born on August 10, 1981, in Muroran, Hokkaido, Japan. She grew up in Hokkaido and developed an interest in entertainment before becoming a professional singer.

Her younger sister, Asami Abe, is also a singer and actress. The two sisters have pursued careers in Japan’s entertainment industry.

Abe’s major breakthrough came in the late 1990s when she joined Morning Musume. The opportunity introduced her to a large audience and helped launch her career in music and television.

Morning Musume

Morning Musume was formed in 1997 through a talent competition organised by Japanese music producer Tsunku. Abe became one of the group’s original members.

The group quickly gained popularity in Japan. Its music combined pop sounds, energetic performances and changing member line-ups. Morning Musume became a major force in Japanese pop music, attracting a large fan base and achieving strong commercial success.

Abe spent approximately six years with the group. During this period, she became one of its best-known members and helped establish its public image.

She officially graduated from Morning Musume on January 25, 2004, during a concert at Yokohama Arena. Her departure marked the beginning of a new phase in her career.

Solo Music Career

Abe began her solo recording career while she was still a member of Morning Musume.

On August 13, 2003, she released her debut single, 22 Sai no Watashi. The song was released shortly after her 22nd birthday and reached number two on the Oricon weekly singles chart. It also served as the theme song for the film 17 Sai Tabidachi no Futari.

Her first solo studio album, Hitoribotchi, followed on February 4, 2004. The album included solo versions of several Morning Musume songs and helped introduce her as an independent recording artist.

In August 2005, Abe released the single Koi no Hana. Two months later, she joined Def.Diva, a special Hello! Project unit featuring Maki Goto, Rika Ishikawa and Aya Matsuura.

The collaboration gave her another opportunity to work with established performers from the Hello! Project entertainment network.

In 2006, Abe released the single Sweet Holic and her second studio album, 2nd ~Shimiwataru Omoi~. She also released The Stress, a cover of a 1989 song by Japanese pop singer Chisato Moritaka.

Her single Amasugita Kajitsu, released in October 2006, reached number five on the Oricon chart. It became her highest-charting single since Koi no Telephone Goal in 2004.

Abe continued releasing music in the following years. Her 12th single, Ameagari no Niji no Yō ni, came out in September 2010.

Dream Morning Musume Reunion

In October 2008, it was announced that Abe would graduate from Hello! Project alongside other members of its Elder Club. Their departure took effect on March 31, 2009.

However, she continued working with former Morning Musume members.

In 2010, plans were announced for the formation of Dream Morning Musume. The reunion group brought together several former members of Morning Musume, including Abe.

The group officially became active in 2011 and released its debut studio album, Dreams, that year.

Dream Morning Musume gave fans an opportunity to enjoy music from familiar performers while allowing Abe to revisit the group environment that had launched her career.

Acting Career

Apart from music, Abe has built a career in film and television. Acting provided another source of professional opportunities and helped her reach audiences beyond the music industry.

Her first film role came in 1998 in Moningu koppu.: Daite Hold on Me! She later appeared in several other productions, including Morning Cop, Pinch Runner, Last Present, Koinu Dan no Monogatari and Prison Girl.

In 2001, she played the lead role in Nippon TV’s 24-hour special drama Saigo no Natsuyasumi. Her television credits also include Nurseman and Angel Hearts.

In 2004, she appeared as herself on the television series Futarigoto. She later returned to television drama in 2011, when she was cast as P-ko in the live-action adaptation of Arakawa Under the Bridge.

Her acting career allowed her to expand beyond music and maintain a presence in Japanese entertainment.

Books

Abe has also explored publishing through photo books and essay collections. These projects have given fans a different perspective on her career and personal experiences.

Her work in publishing complements her music and acting activities. It also demonstrates her ability to maintain a public profile across different areas of entertainment.

Her long association with Morning Musume and Hello! Project has remained an important part of her professional identity. Appearances connected to the groups have helped her maintain contact with longtime fans.

Personal Life

Abe married Japanese actor and singer Ikusaburo Yamazaki in December 2015. The couple has three sons.

Their first son was born in July 2016, followed by their second son in October 2018. Their third son was born in December 2022.

Abe generally keeps her family life away from the spotlight while continuing her entertainment activities.

2007 Traffic Accident

In October 2007, Abe was involved in a traffic accident in Shibuya, Tokyo. Her car collided with a motorcycle, leaving the motorcyclist with minor injuries. Abe was not injured.

The incident attracted media attention because she had obtained her driver’s licence only a few months earlier, in July 2007.

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