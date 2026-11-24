A man died after being stabbed in the chest in an incident reported in the Kamae area of Kasarani, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Kennedy Ochieng, was reportedly stabbed on Monday night, November 23, 2026, and rushed to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital by members of the public.

According to police, a relative was informed of the incident before rushing to the hospital, where he found Kennedy lying lifeless on a hospital bed.

Police officers who visited the hospital confirmed the death and established that the deceased had sustained a deep stab wound on the left side of his chest.

Preliminary information indicates that the stabbing allegedly occurred in Kamae area, although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The body was moved to Kenyatta University Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the suspected murder.

And a 75-year-old woman was found murdered outside her home in Buru B Village, Rarieda Sub-County, Siaya County, in an incident police are investigating.

The deceased, identified as Nerear Achola Oporu Aluo, was discovered lying in a pool of blood in front of her house on Monday evening, November 23, 2026, by her husband who had returned home.

The man had left home earlier in the morning and upon returning in the evening found his wife dead.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the woman had sustained multiple injuries to her head, neck and right hand.

Investigators reportedly recovered a blood-stained panga and a wooden stick beside the body, both of which were seized as exhibits to aid investigations.

The scene was processed by detectives as they sought to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.

The body was moved to Madiany Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending an autopsy.