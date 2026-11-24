The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has invited applications from university and college students seeking industrial attachment opportunities for the January to March 2027 period.

The three-month programme targets continuing undergraduate students in their third, fourth or final year of study, as well as diploma students in their second, third or final year.

In a notice, KRA said the programme is part of the government’s youth initiative aimed at developing a pool of skilled young people for the Kenyan labour market.

The tax authority said the attachment programme will give students an opportunity to gain practical experience in their respective areas of specialisation as part of their academic requirements.

The opportunities are available in various support services departments within the authority.

Students pursuing the following disciplines are eligible to apply: Finance, Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Data Analytics, Mathematics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing and Communication, International Relations, Diplomacy, Public Relations, Media Studies, Photography, Videography, Film Production, Animation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Telecommunications, Food and Beverage, Hotel Management, Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Records Management, Records and Archives, and Library and Information Science.

Other eligible fields include Security and Safety, Security Management, Criminology, Criminal Justice, Forensics, Business Administration, Business Management, Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Counselling Psychology, Occupational Health, Disaster Management, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Land Economics, Property Management, Quantity Surveying, Actuarial Science, Transport and Logistics, Fleet Management, Law, Education, Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry and Stenography.

Applicants must be continuing students enrolled in recognised universities or colleges. Undergraduate applicants must be in their third, fourth or final year, while diploma applicants must be in their second, third or final year.

They must also have a valid introduction letter from their respective institutions and be available for the full three-month attachment period.

Applications must be submitted online through the KRA e-recruitment portal. However, applicants must first register successfully on the portal before applying for the opportunity.

KRA warned that incomplete applications would not be considered.

The application deadline is Monday, December 14, 2026.

Successful undergraduate and diploma applicants will receive a monthly stipend of Sh7,000, subject to applicable statutory deductions.

The authority said the attachment programme would not be extended beyond the stipulated period.

Candidates selected for the programme will be required to provide proof of valid personal accident insurance cover, a copy of their KRA PIN certificate, NHIF/SHIF and NSSF details, a national identity card and bank account details.