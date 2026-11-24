Grief engulfed Chambori area in Bomet County after a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his two young children before attempting to take his own life.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas Cheruiyot Rop, is accused of fatally attacking his four-year-old and seven-year-old children with a knife, inflicting deep cuts on their necks.

Bomet County Deputy Police Commander Moses Nampaiyo said the two children died at the scene following the alleged attack.

The suspect reportedly attempted to turn the knife on himself after killing the children but was interrupted after a neighbour raised the alarm.

The motive of the incident was not immediately established, police said on Monday.

Police officers who responded to the incident arrested the suspect and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Preliminary reports have linked the incident to alleged financial frustrations arising from losses incurred through online aviation lottery betting.

However, investigators are yet to establish the motive behind the killings or confirm whether the reported betting losses played a role.

The suspect’s wife, who works as a teacher, was reportedly away from home at the time of the incident, participating in the marking of national examinations.

The bodies of the two children were subsequently transferred to Longisa Hospital Mortuary as investigations continued.

The suspect remains in police custody as detectives seek to establish what led to the tragic incident.

Such incidents have been linked to stress which is on the rise in the society.

Suicide has of late been one of the leading causes of death in the latest worrying trend.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.