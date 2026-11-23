Two herdsmen were shot dead during a security operation targeting suspected bandits in Mutuati, Meru County, following reports of livestock theft.

The incident occurred on Sunday night as a multi-agency security team comprising Kenya Police Service (KPS), General Service Unit (GSU) officers and National Police Reservists (NPR) conducted patrols in Ithaata, Mworomato and Ithiriti areas.

During the operation, officers engaged the suspected bandits in a gunfight, forcing them to flee and abandon 14 goats allegedly stolen from Harrison Mungui, a resident of Mutuati.

The bodies of the two herdsmen were subsequently recovered.

They were identified as Osman Jeldesa, 37, and Godana, 40.

Following the incident, the families of the deceased requested the release of the bodies for transfer to their homes in the Mashine/Kachuru area ahead of burial on Monday in accordance with Islamic religious customs.

No injuries were reported among the security officers involved in the operation.

The recovered goats were secured by the security team.