Four suspects have been arrested in Nairobi’s Industrial Area after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing sections of railway line using gas-cutting equipment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed a tip-off from members of the public who spotted the suspects cutting railway tracks at Fuji area under the cover of darkness.

The members of the public alerted a Kenya Railways Corporation security officer, who informed police officers.

Officers from Railways Police Station responded to the scene and found the suspects hiding in nearby bushes. They arrested all four before they could escape with more railway property.

A search at the scene led to the recovery of two large gas cylinders, a long gas pipe and a 6kg gas cylinder believed to have been used in the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that sections of the railway line measuring between three and five metres had already been cut off and stolen.

The DCI said efforts were underway to recover the missing railway components as investigations continued.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives complete the processing of the case ahead of their arraignment in court.

“The DCI remains resolute in safeguarding critical national infrastructure and bringing to book those who vandalise and plunder public assets,” the agency said.