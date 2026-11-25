The State Department for Sports has warned that a Sh8.38 billion funding shortfall in its 2027/2028 recurrent expenditure could affect preparations for hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2028 World Athletics Championships.

Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi raised the concern when he appeared before the National Assembly Sports and Culture Committee, chaired by Dan Wanyama, to present the department’s budget proposals.

Mwangi said the department requires Sh10.78 billion for recurrent expenditure in the 2027/2028 financial year but has been allocated only Sh2.39 billion under the Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

The allocation leaves a deficit of Sh8.38 billion, which the PS said could affect the department’s ability to meet its obligations and implement key programmes.

He attributed the increased funding requirement partly to preparations for hosting major international sporting events.

“The higher requirement in FY 2027/28 are for preparation to host AFCON 2027 which is Sh3,546,789,165 and the 2029 World Athletics Championships which is Sh3.9 billion. The requirements also provide for essential recurrent obligations necessary to sustain the operations and delivery of the State Department’s core programs,” Mwangi told the committee.

The department’s total resource requirement for the 2027/2028 financial year stands at Sh42.01 billion. This comprises Sh10.78 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh31.23 billion for development expenditure.

However, the Budget Policy Statement provides a total allocation of Sh27.75 billion, leaving a significant funding gap.

Following the presentation, committee chairperson Dan Wanyama urged the department to ensure that allocated funds are used fairly to settle outstanding debts owed to sports federations and other creditors.

He also called for the completion of sports academies being established across constituencies.

Wanyama said funding national teams was among the key priorities of the Sports Fund, but noted that several federations were still struggling with unpaid debts.

“The issue of funding of national team was one of the priority things that the sports fund must do. So far we are doing well but federations have issues that you have quite a number of debts to pay to them and they are having a lot of problems,” Wanyama said.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, led by Principal Secretary Jacob Fikirini, raised concerns over the lack of an allocation for film location mapping in the 2027/2028 financial year.

Fikirini told the committee that the project was still ongoing and was expected to be completed by June 2027.

The department also reported that it had received a recurrent allocation of Sh974.95 million in the current financial year against expenditure of Sh400.99 million.

This represented an absorption rate of 41 per cent.

Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir of the State Department for Culture, Arts and Heritage also asked the committee to recommend additional funding to support the department’s programmes and responsibilities.

The department cited underfunding of key priorities among its semi-autonomous government agencies (SAGAs).

The affected institutions include the National Lottery Board, Kenya National Library Service and the National Heroes Council.

The department said additional resources were needed to enable the institutions to implement their planned activities and fulfil their mandates.