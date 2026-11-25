Knowing how to wash ink out of cloth can help you remove stubborn stains from shirts, trousers, bedsheets, uniforms, and other fabrics without damaging the material. Ink stains can be difficult to remove because they quickly penetrate fabric fibres, especially when the cloth is exposed to heat or rubbed before treatment. Fortunately, you can remove many ink stains using rubbing alcohol, liquid detergent, or other simple cleaning products if you act quickly and use the correct method.

Before washing ink out of cloth, identify the type of ink responsible for the stain. Ballpoint pen ink, permanent marker ink, fountain pen ink, and printer ink may require different cleaning approaches. Check the fabric label to determine whether the material can be washed normally or requires special care. This helps you choose a suitable cleaning product without damaging the cloth.

Blot the Ink Stain Immediately

Place the stained cloth on a clean, flat surface and use a paper towel or clean white cloth to blot the affected area. Press gently to absorb excess ink without spreading it to other parts of the fabric. Avoid rubbing the stain because this can push the ink deeper into the fibres and make it more difficult to remove.

Apply Rubbing Alcohol to the Stain

Rubbing alcohol is effective in removing many ballpoint pen and ink stains from washable fabrics. Place a clean towel underneath the stained section of cloth to prevent the ink from transferring to other surfaces. Apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol using a cotton ball or clean cloth, then gently blot the stain. Continue using clean sections of the towel as the ink transfers out of the fabric. Test the alcohol on a hidden section first to ensure it does not affect the colour.

Use Liquid Laundry Detergent

After treating the ink stain with rubbing alcohol, apply a small amount of liquid laundry detergent directly to the affected area. Gently work the detergent into the fabric using your fingers and allow it to sit for about 10 to 15 minutes. The detergent helps loosen remaining ink particles and prepares the cloth for washing.

Rinse the Cloth Using Cold Water

Rinse the stained section under cold running water from the reverse side of the fabric if possible. This helps push loosened ink out of the fibres rather than further into the cloth. Continue rinsing until most of the detergent and ink residue has been removed. Avoid using hot water because heat may cause some ink stains to become more difficult to remove.

Wash the Cloth Normally

Once the ink stain has been treated, wash the cloth using your normal laundry detergent and the appropriate washing instructions for the fabric. Use cold or lukewarm water, depending on the material. If the cloth is heavily stained, you may need to repeat the stain-treatment process before washing it again.

Check the Cloth Before Drying

After washing, inspect the stained area carefully to determine whether the ink has completely disappeared. If traces of ink remain, repeat the treatment using rubbing alcohol and detergent. Do not put the cloth in a dryer or expose it to direct high heat before the stain is completely gone, as heat can make remaining ink stains harder to remove.

Dry the Cloth Properly

Once the ink has been completely removed, hang the cloth on a clothesline or place it in a well-ventilated area to air-dry. If the fabric allows machine drying, you can use the recommended dryer settings after confirming that the stain is gone. Proper drying helps keep the cloth fresh and ready for use.

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