Lisa Jo Gottsegen Hoffman, born on September 1, 1954, in Los Angeles, California, is an American businesswoman best known as the founder and president of Lisa Hoffman Beauty, a line specializing in fine fragrances and scented jewelry.

She is also widely recognized as the longtime wife of Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, with whom she has been married since 1980.

Hoffman graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1976 with a degree in psychology and later pursued studies in law and perfumery.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lisa has one sibling, a brother named Lee Gottsegen.

However, details regarding Lee are not widely documented as biographical sources tend to focus instead on her marriage, children, and professional endeavors.

Lisa and Dustin Hoffman have four children together – Jacob, Rebecca, Maxwell, and Alexandra – and she is stepmother to his two daughters from a previous marriage.

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Career

After completing her education and marrying Dustin Hoffman, Lisa devoted significant time to raising their family while accompanying him on film locations around the world.

Later in life she studied perfumery in Grasse, France, and in 2007 launched Lisa Hoffman Beauty.

The brand focuses on high-quality fragrances inspired by global destinations, along with innovative scented jewelry.

She continues to serve as founder and president of the company, building a distinctive presence in the beauty and fragrance industry.

Accolades

Lisa Beauty earned early industry recognition when Hoffman was named Newcomer of the Year by Women’s Wear Daily in 2008.

The line was also included among Redbook magazine’s Beauty’s Top 40 of 2008 and received Allure Best of Beauty awards in both 2008 and 2009.

Additional honors include FiFi Award nominations in the Unique Boutique category, affirming the brand’s creative approach to fragrance and design.