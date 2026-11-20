Suspected al-Shabaab militants are believed to have launched a probing attack on a security camp in Mangai, Lamu East Sub-County, after residents reported an explosion followed by heavy gunfire on Thursday evening.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 6.30pm on November 19 in Mangai.

Residents said they had heard a loud explosion followed by sustained gunfire from the direction of the Mangai BPU camp.

Security officials suspect the incident was a probing attack targeting the camp by suspected al-Shabaab militants.

However, police said they had not received further information from the camp due to poor network coverage in the area, leaving the circumstances surrounding the reported attack and possible casualties unclear.

Security teams were Friday expected to establish what transpired as concerns persist over militant activity in parts of Lamu County, particularly areas near the Kenya-Somalia border.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid sustained and increased police operations to address the menace of terror related attacks.

And armed robbers raided a shop in Wamba Town, Samburu County, escaping with goods and cash after exchanging gunfire with police officers responding to the attack.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 19, at about 8pm, when officers patrolling Wamba Stage, Corner and Nairobi Village areas heard gunshots emanating from Wamba town centre.

The officers rushed to the scene and found a robbery in progress at a shop belonging to James Gitonga.

Police said the gang, comprising approximately 10 armed men carrying rifles, spotted the officers and opened fire, triggering a shootout.

The suspects managed to escape with 10 loaves of bread, five kilograms of maize flour, a dozen sodas, assorted Airtel and Safaricom airtime scratch cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the confrontation, a police officer sustained a bruised injury to his right leg, above the ankle, after being struck by a bullet ricochet.

He was rushed to Wamba Sub-County Hospital, where he was treated and discharged in fair condition.

Police have launched investigations into the robbery as efforts to track down the armed suspects continue.

[20/11, 16:15] Cyrus Ombati Star: One dead, four injured as raiders torch eight houses in Meru

One person has died and four others sustained injuries after a group of unknown attackers raided Index Village in Buuri West, Meru County, setting eight wooden houses ablaze.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, November 19.

Police officers who visited the scene established that the attackers assaulted people they encountered before setting fire to eight wooden houses, which were completely reduced to ashes.

During the raid, Duncan Gachago Karuga, 26, reportedly fell into a ditch and died on the spot.

Four other victims sustained injuries during the attack and were rushed to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Police said the motive behind the attack and arson had not been established.

At the time of the report, the deceased’s body was still inside the ditch as efforts to retrieve it were underway.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and apprehend the perpetrators. ‎

And the decomposed body of a 72-year-old woman who went missing nearly three weeks ago has been discovered in a sugarcane plantation near River Okame in Teso South, Busia County.

The body of Eremia Amusugut was discovered on Friday, November 20, in a sugarcane plantation near the river in Okame ‘A’ Village, Ong’aroi Sub-location, Okame Location.

The woman told police that her mother had gone missing on October 30, 2026, at around 10am, with the disappearance subsequently reported to Adungosi Police Station on November 3.

The elderly woman was reportedly known to have experienced mental health challenges and had previously disappeared from home before returning.

Police officers visited the scene, which was documented by Scenes of Crime personnel.

The body was subsequently moved to Alupe University mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.