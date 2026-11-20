The body of an eight-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters while crossing a river in Migori County in June has been recovered from River Migori, police have reported.

The body of the juvenile was discovered floating near Namba 5B Village in Igena Sub-location, Kuria West Sub-County, on Thursday evening.

The boy was positively identified by his father who told police that his son had drowned on June 18, 2026, at about 2pm while crossing River Tebesi near Masurura.

The boy had reportedly been in the company of his 10-year-old brother when he was swept away by raging waters.

Police said the body had no visible injuries when it was recovered.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Kehancha Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

And a 15-year-old Grade Nine pupil died after a gold mining site collapsed in Uradi Village, Siaya County.

The pupil at Ng’iya Mixed Junior Secondary School, was trapped under a heap of soil inside an underground mining tunnel on Thursday evening, November 19.

The incident was reported at Ng’iya Patrol Base at about 6.10pm after residents alerted authorities about the collapse at the mining site in Uradi Village, Mur Ng’iya Sub-location, South East Alego Location.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the boy’s lifeless body, which had already been retrieved by members of the public.

Investigations established that the mining site collapsed in the evening, trapping the teenager inside an underground excavation tunnel estimated to be about 12 feet deep.

Three other miners who were at the site reportedly escaped unhurt.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Siaya, while the body, which had no visible physical injuries, was moved to Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The body was preserved pending an autopsy.