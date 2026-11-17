Stephen Randall Thompson, born on February 11, 1983, in Simpsonville, South Carolina, is an American mixed martial artist and former professional kickboxer best known by his nickname “Wonderboy.”

He competed primarily in the UFC welterweight division, where he earned recognition as one of the most skilled and unorthodox strikers in the sport due to his karate-based fighting style.

Thompson began training in martial arts at the age of three under his father and later transitioned from an undefeated kickboxing career into mixed martial arts.

He became a two-time UFC Welterweight Championship challenger and remained a highly respected figure for both his technical ability and his sportsmanship throughout a long career that concluded with his retirement in 2026.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Stephen grew up as one of five children in a martial arts-focused household.

He has two brothers, Tony Thompson and Evan Thompson, and two sisters, including Lindsay Thompson.

His sister Lindsay is married to Brazilian jiu-jitsu master Carlos Machado, who later became one of Stephen’s grappling coaches.

His brother Tony is married to the sister of former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, creating close family and training connections between the Thompson and Weidman families.

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Martial arts training was mandatory for all the Thompson siblings from a very young age at their father’s school, Upstate Karate.

Career

Thompson started martial arts training at age three under his father, Ray Thompson, a former professional kickboxer and owner of Upstate Karate in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

He competed extensively in karate and full-contact kickboxing, compiling an undefeated amateur record of 37-0 with multiple titles and remaining undefeated as a professional kickboxer as well.

He turned to mixed martial arts and made his UFC debut in February 2012 with a first-round knockout.

Thompson rose through the welterweight ranks with notable victories over fighters such as Robert Whittaker, Jake Ellenberger, Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald, and Jorge Masvidal.

He challenged Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title twice, earning a majority draw in their first meeting at UFC 205 before losing the rematch.

He continued competing into his forties and retired in November 2026 after a spinning back kick knockout victory in his final fight.

Accolades

As a kickboxer, Thompson was a five-time world champion and remained undefeated across dozens of amateur and professional bouts, recording a high number of knockouts.

In the UFC he earned multiple post-fight bonuses, including Fight of the Night awards for his bouts against Tyron Woodley, Vicente Luque, and Kevin Holland, a Knockout of the Night for his debut win, and several Performance of the Night honors.

He is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished pure strikers in UFC history and received consistent praise for his technical innovation, longevity, and respectful conduct both inside and outside the octagon.