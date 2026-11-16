Chris Cornell Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Singer

Chris Cornell was an American singer, songwriter, and musician widely regarded as one of the greatest rock vocalists of his generation.

Born Christopher John Boyle on July 20, 1964, in Seattle, Washington, he was best known as the lead vocalist, primary lyricist, and rhythm guitarist for the grunge band Soundgarden and later as the frontman of the supergroup Audioslave.

Cornell also founded the tribute project Temple of the Dog and maintained a successful solo career.

He died on May 18, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan, at the age of 52.

His powerful nearly four-octave vocal range and introspective songwriting helped define the Seattle grunge movement of the 1990s.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chris was one of six children. He had two older brothers, Peter Cornell and Patrick Boyle, and three younger sisters, Katy, Suzy, and Maggie.

After their parents divorced when the children were teenagers, the siblings adopted their mother’s maiden name, Cornell.

His older brother Peter is also a musician who has performed and recorded under the name Peter Cornell and has spoken publicly about mental health awareness following Chris’s death.

Some of the sisters, including Katy and Suzy, performed with Peter in the 1990s band Inflatable Soule.

Career

Cornell co-founded Soundgarden in 1984 with guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Hiro Yamamoto, initially playing drums as well as singing before focusing fully on vocals.

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The band rose to prominence with albums such as Badmotorfinger (1991), Superunknown (1994), and Down on the Upside (1996), becoming one of the leading acts of the grunge era with hits including “Black Hole Sun,” “Spoonman,” and “Outshined.”

After Soundgarden disbanded in 1997, Cornell released his solo debut Euphoria Morning in 1999.

In 2001 he formed Audioslave with former Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk, releasing three successful albums.

He also led the one-off project Temple of the Dog as a tribute to his late friend Andrew Wood.

Soundgarden reunited in 2010 and released King Animal in 2012.

Cornell continued releasing solo work, including Carry On (2007), Scream (2009), and Higher Truth (2015), and contributed the theme song “You Know My Name” to the James Bond film Casino Royale.

Accolades

Cornell received 18 Grammy Award nominations and won three, including Best Hard Rock Performance for Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman,” and a posthumous Best Rock Performance award in 2019 for the solo track “When Bad Does Good.”

He earned a Golden Globe nomination for the song “The Keeper” from the film Machine Gun Preacher.

Soundgarden was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025, with Cornell honored posthumously as a member.

He sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is frequently ranked among the greatest rock singers in critical and fan polls for his distinctive voice and songwriting.