A US death row inmate has screamed in apparent pain during his Texas execution which lasted more than an hour.

This is “not working the way it should be,” Reinaldo Dennes, 70, said as he was being injected with the drug pentobarbital, according to witnesses.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said there had been unsuccessful attempts to find veins for the injections, but added that Dennes had reported pain in parts of his body where there were no attempted injections.

Dennes’s case comes weeks after the botched execution of Christa Pike, who survived two lethal doses and is believed to be the only individual to have survived an execution attempt by lethal injection.

Dennes was sentenced to death over the 1996 murder of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer who was found shot multiple times.

His execution came on the same day another inmate was put to death in Florida.

Executions with a lethal drug usually last from a few minutes to over an hour.

Michael Graczyk, an Associated Press reporter who has witnessed many such executions, described how they had waited for an unusually long time before being taken into the chamber. According to him, such delays are usually due to an inmate resisting the procedure or difficulty in finding veins.

When the witnesses were finally allowed in, Dennes almost immediately exclaimed, “The pain! Go! Go!”, Graczyk said. He then uttered an expletive and asked “the father” to “take this pain”.

He then shouted: “My right leg is killing me!”, describing it as a cramp. After another expletive, he grunted and said, “I don’t think this is normal.”

Another witness, the reverend Jeff Hood, told USA Today that Dennes’s execution was “by far the worst one” he had seen.

“He [Dennes] screamed out, ‘my leg, my leg, my leg’,” Hood said. “He screamed out twice, ‘it’s not working like it’s supposed to.'”

The use of pentobarbital has been under renewed scrutiny since Pike, a 50-year-old convicted murder, survived two attempts at execution via the lethal injection in September. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and has since returned to prison.

Her botched execution captivated and shocked the world.

Pentobarbital is a potent sedative that slows down the body, including the nervous system. Doctors sometimes use it as a treatment for certain conditions, but in high doses it can also be used as a lethal injection to cause death.

Its use in lethal injections came under renewed scrutiny last year after a US federal government review during the Biden administration raised concerns about the drug’s potential for “unnecessary pain and suffering”.

The Biden government banned its use in federal executions, but that did not bind individual states, which can choose their own methods.

By BBC News