Cam Spencer Siblings: Meet Pat and Will

Cameron Spencer an American professional basketball player currently with the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way contract with the Memphis Hustle in the G League.

He played college basketball at Loyola, Rutgers, and UConn, where he was part of the national championship team and averaged 14.3 points per game in his senior season.

Drafted 53rd overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2024, Spencer was traded to Memphis on draft night. He is known for his sharpshooting ability, particularly from three-point range.

Siblings

Cam has two brothers, Pat and Will.

Pat is notable for being a four-time All-American lacrosse player at Loyola, where he won the Tewaaraton Award and later played college basketball at Northwestern.

Will’s details are less documented in the available sources.

College career

Spencer’s college basketball career began at Loyola Maryland, where he played from 2019 to 2021.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact by averaging 10.2 points per game, helping his team compete in the Patriot League.

By his sophomore year, Spencer significantly improved his scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game and leading the team in several key statistical categories.

His strong performance during this time earned him recognition as one of the top players in the conference.

After two successful seasons at Loyola, Spencer transferred to Rutgers University for the 2022-2023 season.

This move allowed him to compete at a higher level in the Big Ten Conference.

In his first season with the Scarlet Knights, he averaged 12.5 points per game and played a crucial role in the team’s overall success.

For his senior season, Spencer transferred again, this time to the University of Connecticut (UConn), where he had a pivotal impact on the team.

During the 2023-2024 season, he averaged 14.3 points per game and was instrumental in UConn’s journey to winning the NCAA Championship.

His performance included setting records for free throw percentage at UConn, showcasing his efficiency at the line.

Additionally, his ability to shoot from long range made him a vital asset on offense throughout the tournament.

NBA career

Spencer declared for the 2024 NBA Draft following his senior season and was selected 53rd overall by the Detroit Pistons.

However, on draft night, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, marking the beginning of his professional career.

He signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, allowing him to split time between the NBA team and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Accolades

Spencer has received numerous accolades throughout his college basketball career.

At Loyola Maryland, he led the Patriot League in scoring (18.9 points per game), steals (2.3), and minutes played (37.0) during the 2021 season.

He was named to the All-Patriot League First Team and the Academic All-Patriot League Team, and he earned All-NABC District XIII Second Team recognition.

At Rutgers, Spencer continued to excel, being named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week and finishing as the team’s leading scorer with an average of 13.2 points per game.

His performance included a significant number of steals and assists, showcasing his all-around game.

In his final season at UConn, he was recognized as a First Team All-BIG EAST selection and the Associated Press BIG EAST Newcomer of the Year.

He also made the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team while setting UConn’s record for career free throw percentage at 91.1%.

Spencer consistently demonstrated his scoring ability, with multiple games scoring over 20 points, solidifying his reputation as a standout player across all three programs.